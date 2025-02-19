‘Browsers cannot stay unprotected’ - NordLayer unveils its holistic cybersecurity-focused browser

With a huge amount of enteprise tasks now done through your favourite web browser, there's always a need for extra online security - and a new offering from NordLayer looks to do just that.

Following major attacks on Google Chrome extensions in recent months, NordLayer is looking to fill a gap in the market by developing a security-first browser which offers an additional layer of security rather than inviting vulnerabilities. Even the biggest browsers are susceptible to security flaws sometimes, so NordLayer is using its extensive threat protection experience to stand out.

The NordLayer Enterprise Browser will be available for large organizations and mid-market firms, but why should you switch? TechRadar Pro spoke to Donatas Tamelis, managing director at NordLayer to hear more.

So firstly, let's agree on what an enterprise browser is and what it isn't?

"An enterprise browser is designed to protect company data. One of its key elements is centralized management, which allows security teams to have complete control of the browser and enforce security policies for all users. Traditional browsers are designed for personal use and privacy, so the control is in the hands of individual users. As a result, the traditional browsers’ extensions can be controlled by users, who don’t have any restrictions regarding content sharing or downloads, which leaves them vulnerable to cyberattacks."

Nord has been on a roll lately with multiple products launched over the past year. So why add an enterprise browser to the mix? What's the rationale?

"NordLayer and its parent company Nord Security are responding to the evolving cyber threat landscape. All of our products and features are created to help businesses combat cyber risks that come with the new emerging workplace trends. The NordLayer Enterprise Browser is a direct response to the risks that have escalated with the rise of web-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. As more work-related tasks shift to the web, the browser has become a significant attack vector for phishing, social engineering, insider threats, and other risks. The enterprise browser will also help organizations combat device management challenges associated with adopting the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy."

Why would a business go for NordLayer's enterprise browser (NEB) rather than say Chrome Enterprise or Edge for Business?

"The main focus of the NordLayer Enterprise Browser is security. NordLayer has extensive experience and expertise from years of safeguarding business networks that are not limited to the browser environment. Another key differentiator is our browsers’ availability. Most enterprise browsers in the market are aimed at large organizations, but the NordLayer Enterprise Browser will also be available to mid-market companies.

Enterprise browser configuration is usually complex and requires many human resources. The NordLayer Enterprise Browser is a simplified, more user-friendly solution that offers advanced protection that can be managed without large security teams."

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The biggest player in this category is Island which was valued at $4.5 billion just a few days ago. How do you plan to differentiate NEB from Island's offering (as well as others)?

"Aside from the enterprise browser, NordLayer also has a network security platform that offers a more holistic approach to cybersecurity. We aim to create a seamless, integrated security environment, combining network and browser security. Each offering depends on the individual use case — for some enterprises, browser security isn't enough because they still rely on legacy systems, not just web-based applications. For example, some organizations need network security platforms to ensure users' safety while using desktop applications. They also need enterprise browsers to protect contractors, freelancers, or others outside their official network. In such cases, installing an enterprise browser on unmanaged devices is a much less complex and time-consuming solution. However, if a business invests in a stand-alone enterprise browser solution provider, it will need additional applications from other vendors to establish a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy."

Taking a few steps back, how do you plan to educate the wider market about the advantages of an enterprise browser, will you take a leaf from VPN's playbook?

"All modern companies face the same challenges in the current cyber threat landscape. They know the risks and use different solutions, like network and endpoint security. NordLayer allows enterprises to fight cyber threats more efficiently without having multiple vendors and using different tools to ensure no gaps in an organization’s security."

The first browser launched in January 1993, 32 years ago. Why did it too so long for enterprise browsers to appear?

"Businesses did not face the same cybersecurity challenges that they are facing today. Cyber threats emerging from trends like web-based SaaS applications, using personal devices for work, and hiring freelancers were not a concern decades ago. However, as more work-related tasks move to the web and the number of unmanaged or partially managed devices expands, it’s becoming increasingly evident that browsers cannot stay unprotected."

Can you give us some details about NEB? (pricing, based on what engine, compatibility with apps, what platforms?)

"While we have not yet established the pricing, we aim to offer our clients advanced and simple-to-configure browser protection at a competitive price point. The NordLayer Enterprise Browser will be built on Chromium, offering the same user experience and compatibility as the Chrome browser. The enhanced security features will ensure employees have a familiar browser experience in a secure and controlled environment.

When the enterprise browser launches, it will be available for Mac OS X and Windows desktops, and mobile will follow right behind.

The key differentiator for the NordLayer Enterprise Browser will be its availability to mid-market companies because other solutions are aimed at large organizations."

Over the next 24 months, other than awareness, what do you think will be the biggest bottlenecks to adoption?

"I believe that these will be the main three challenges for enterprise browser adoption:

Pushback from employees. Some users may have had previous unsatisfactory experiences with former custom-built enterprise browsers, which were slow and unpredictable. As a result, they might have some pre-existing negative bias towards any new enterprise browsers. However, modern enterprise browser engines like Chromium or Mozilla’s Gecko offer users the same experience a traditional browser does, but in a more secure and controlled environment.

Legacy software. Companies will continue to rely on legacy-based software and not shift all of their work to the browser. They will still benefit from NordLayer’s network security platform in such cases.

Privacy concerns. If employees also use corporate devices for personal needs, the idea of being controlled might be concerning. However, if that’s the case, users can still use a traditional browser on the device for private matters and rely on the enterprise browser for all other work-related tasks."