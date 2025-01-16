As cPanel increases prices SPanel's improved compatibility could shake up the web hosting world order

ScalaHosting announces new SPanel-powered hosting plans

Its team will take care of migration for clients, free of charge

SPanel for non-ScalaHosting shared hosting plans

American web hosting provider, ScalaHosting, released an update to SPanel allowing it to be used on shared hosting plans. The update gives shared hosting customers (and resellers) on any of the best web hosting providers more flexibility and choice on hosting panels for their hosting as cPanel increases prices for 2025.

SPanel has largely been viewed as one of the best alternatives to cPanel, and provides a variety of features for people wanting to move away from cPanel.

SPanel is developed by ScalaHosting to manage servers, websites, and email accounts efficiently. It offers enhanced security, resource management, and user-friendly tools. There are other panels out there but they have always struggled to compete with cPanel due to either being locked into a hosting provider or lacking features and value for money.

The final step in creating a viable cPanel/WHM alternative

Chris Russev, CEO and Co-founder of ScalaHosting & SPanel.io, told TechRadar Pro, "Making SPanel available to shared hosting customers was the final step in transforming it into a full-scale cPanel/WHM alternative. What truly sets our control panel apart is its community-driven development approach." He added, " Instead of creating functionalities based on our preferences, we took a different path - allowing web developers and hosting users to shape it according to their real needs."

Russev went on to say, “At features.spanel.io , anyone can suggest new features and vote on existing ones. We prioritize and develop the user requests that receive the most votes, ensuring the platform evolves to meet the needs of its community."

Turn any self-managed hosting into fully managed

A key feature is support directly integrated into the panel. Russev explained, "Another major difference is the 24/7 live technical support included with every SPanel license, making it the first-ever fully managed hosting control panel. This unique feature can transform any self-managed hosting service into a fully managed one.”

For existing ScalaHosting shared hosting customers the option to switch to SPanel will be offered between now and March 1st. Technical support can handle the migration seamlessly and without downtime. Those who want to remain with cPanel can do so.

