An old Android RAT has returned with some new tricks - here is what to look out for

News
By published

They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but an old RAT?

Android
(Image credit: Future)
  • Sophos researchers found a new variant of PJobRAT
  • Android RAT now targets Taiwanese users
  • The RAT can run shell commands and exfiltrate data

PJobRAT, an Android Remote Access Trojan (RAT) which disappeared roughly six years ago, has made a rather quiet comeback, targeting users with some arguably more dangerous functionalities.

Cybersecurity researchers from Sophos’ X-Ops security team discovered new samples in the wild, noting the 2019 PJobRAT could steal SMS messages, phone contacts, device and app information, documents, and media files, from infected Android devices.

The new variant can also run shell commands: “This vastly increases the capabilities of the malware, allowing the threat actor much greater control over the victims’ mobile devices,” Sophos explains. “It may allow them to steal data – including WhatsApp data – from any app on the device, root the device itself, use the victim’s device to target and penetrate other systems on the network, and even silently remove the malware once their objectives have been completed.”

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

TransUnion is a credit monitoring service that helps you stay on top of your financial health. With real-time alerts, credit score tracking, and identity theft protection, it ensures you never miss important changes. You'll benefit from a customizable online interface with clear insights into your credit profile. Businesses also benefit from TransUnion’s advanced risk assessment tools.

Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

View Deal

Inactive campaign

The 2019 variant was mostly targeting Indian military personnel, by spoofing different dating and instant messaging apps.

The new variant seems to have ditched the dating angle, and focuses exclusively on being an instant messaging app.

In fact, Sophos says that the apps actually work, and that the victims, if they knew each other’s IDs, could even communicate to one another.

Speaking of the victims, the attackers no longer target Indians, and have instead switched to the Taiwanese.

Some of the apps found in the wild are called ‘SangaalLite’ (possibly a typosquatted version of ‘SignalLite’, an app used in the 2021 campaigns) and CChat (spoofing a legitimate app of the same name).

The apps were being distributed through WordPress sites, Sophos said, suggesting that they cannot be found on popular app stores. The sites have since been shut down, meaning that the campaign is probably completed, but the researchers reported them to WordPress anyway.

“This campaign was therefore running for at least 22 months, and perhaps for as long as two and a half years,” it was sad. However, it doesn’t seem to have been a large, or successful campaign, since the general public wasn’t the target.

You might also like

TOPICS
Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about security
Firefox icon

Firefox patches zero-day security flaw days after Chrome fixes the same issue
URL phishing

This new phishing campaign can tailor its messages to target you with your favorite businesses
A Minisforum mini PC next to a TechRadar bade that says Big Savings

This might be my favorite mini PC for gaming and work right now in the Amazon Spring Sale
See more latest
Most Popular
MindsEye
MindsEye, the single-player dystopian action game from a former GTA producer gets June release date
Firefox icon
Firefox patches zero-day security flaw days after Chrome fixes the same issue
AMD Ryzen
Hang on handheld fans, we could be seeing AMD's FSR 4 upscaling on new handhelds after all - if this new RDNA 4 leak is legitimate
Two women with smudged makeup and blood stains stare at the camera
I'm obsessed with Netflix's new horror comedy movie that has a glowing 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Apple Watch Series 10
A future Apple Watch could debut a glass frame with touch controls
Google Pixel 9a in black, peony pink, iris, and porcelain, showing back cover with camera and home screen
Google Pixel 9a delay ends – here's when you'll be able to buy one
Xiaomi TV Box S 3rd-gen in front of a TV
Xiaomi's Google TV Streamer rival gets a new processor and a much-needed storage leap
The Avengers: Doomsday logo imposed on an image of 27 actor chairs with Robert Downey Jr standing off to the right side
Marvel sleuths think they've solved the case about Avengers: Doomsday's story, and it's all down to a single chair's shadow
URL phishing
This new phishing campaign can tailor its messages to target you with your favorite businesses
Mullvad VPN app logo on screen
Mullvad VPN brings Multihop to Android – promising to make online tracking even harder