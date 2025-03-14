AI agents can be hijacked to write and send phishing attacks

News
By published

Research claims AI agents can be easily hacked

Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
(Image credit: Shutterstock/SomYuZu)
  • AI agents could be used to build and send phishing attacks
  • Symantec researchers were able to prompt Operator into sending a malicious email
  • These tools are only likely to get more powerful

Cybercriminals have been using AI to help them in cyberattacks for some time, but the introduction of "Agents", such as OpenAI’s Operator, now means criminals have a lot less work to do themselves, experts have claimed.

Previously, AI tools had been seen helping attackers send high-powered threats at a much quicker rate, dealing out sophisticated attacks more frequently than could have been imagined without the tools - and it lowered the bar for criminals, so even relatively low-skilled cybercriminals could build successful attacks.

Now, researchers from Symantec have been able to use Operator to identify a target, find their email address, create a PowerShell script aimed at gathering systems information, and send it to the victim using a “convincing lure.”

Agents leveraged

In a demonstration, researchers explained their first attempts failed, with Operator refusing to proceed “as it involves sending unsolicited emails and potentially sensitive information. This could violate privacy and security policies.”

With a few tweaks to the prompt though, the agent created an attack impersonating an IT Support worker, and sent out the malicious email. This presents serious risk for security teams, with research consistently showing that human error is the primary cause of over two-thirds of data breaches.

It “may not be long” before the agents become a lot more powerful, the report speculates. “It is easy to imagine a scenario where an attacker could simply instruct one to “breach Acme Corp” and the agent will determine the optimal steps before carrying them out.”

“This could include writing and compiling executables, setting up command-and-control infrastructure, and maintaining active, multi-day persistence on the targeted network. Such functionality would massively reduce the barriers to entry for attackers.”

AI agents are designed to be like virtual assistants, helping users book appointments, schedule meetings, and write emails. OpenAI takes "these kinds of reports seriously," a spokesperson told TechRadar Pro.

"Our usage policies prohibit using OpenAI services or products to facilitate or engage in illicit activity, including attempts to defraud, scam or intentionally deceive or mislead others, and we have proactive safety mitigations and strict rate limits in place to mitigate harmful usage. Operator is still a research preview and we are constantly refining and improving." 

You might also like

TOPICS
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Phishing
Corporate executives are being increasingly targeted by AI phishing scams
Hands typing on a keyboard surrounded by security icons
The psychology of scams: how cybercriminals are exploiting the human brain
Concept art representing cybersecurity principles
Cybercriminals cashing in on holiday sales rush
A fish hook is lying across a computer keyboard, representing a phishing attack on a computer system
Everything you need to know about phishing
A padlock resting on a keyboard.
AI-powered cyber threats demand enhanced security awareness for SMEs and supply chains
Avast cybersecurity
Rise of AI is causing many firms to worry about their cybersecurity
Latest in Security
China
Juniper patches security flaws which could have let hackers take over your router
Representational image depecting cybersecurity protection
GitLab has patched a host of worrying security issues
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
AI agents can be hijacked to write and send phishing attacks
China
Volt Typhoon threat group had access to American utility networks for the best part of a year
Abstract image of cyber security in action.
MassJacker malware targets those looking for pirated software
Code Skull
US government warns Medusa ransomware has hit hundreds of critical infrastructure targets
Latest in News
Image showing detail of the Leica D-Lux 8
Still can't get a Fujifilm X100VI? This premium Leica compact costs less, and it's in stock
Man using iMessage on an iPhone
Apple will finally enable encrypted RCS messages between iOS and Android, and it's about time
Jason Sudeikis&#039; Ted Lasso pointing at someone in Ted Lasso season 2
Believe it, baby: Ted Lasso season 4 is officially in development for Apple TV+ and Jason Sudeikis will reprise his role as the titular soccer coach
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #1146)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #377)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #643)
More about security
China

Juniper patches security flaws which could have let hackers take over your router
Representational image depecting cybersecurity protection

GitLab has patched a host of worrying security issues
Hasselblad X2D 100C camera in user&#039;s hand, their blue jacket in background

My dream Hasselblad camera is getting a sequel soon, according to new leaks – here are 5 upgrades I’m hoping for
See more latest
Most Popular
Hasselblad X2D 100C camera in user&#039;s hand, their blue jacket in background
My dream Hasselblad camera is getting a sequel soon, according to new leaks – here are 5 upgrades I’m hoping for
Harry Halpin, CEO and co-founder of Nym Technologies, and Chelsea Manning, Nym Technlogies&#039; security consultant, on stage at the Frontline Club in London during the NymVPN launch on March 13, 2025.
NymVPN is now live – here's everything you need to know
Sony UBP-X700/K shown from the front
Sony launches new version of the best cheap 4K Blu-ray player that drops the streaming tech – but the price looks odd
Ethernet cables with IP addresses in the background
You can now use an IPv4 address as business collateral - and it could be worth millions
Close-up of woman using AirPods Pro 2
AirPods could catch up with Samsung buds with a live translation free upgrade in iOS 19
Image showing detail of the Leica D-Lux 8
Still can't get a Fujifilm X100VI? This premium Leica compact costs less, and it's in stock
China
Juniper patches security flaws which could have let hackers take over your router
A character riding their horse through the Japanese landscape of in Rise of the Ronin
Another day, another dreadful PC port - Rise of the Ronin joins the list of woeful PC launches with even an Nvidia RTX 4090 succumbing to stutters
Android 16 logo on a phone
Android 16 Beta 3 has arrived – here are the 4 features I think will be the most useful
Man using iMessage on an iPhone
Apple will finally enable encrypted RCS messages between iOS and Android, and it's about time