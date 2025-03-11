A new SMS energy scam is using Elon Musk’s face to steal your money

Scammers are selling a fake ‘energy device’

Scam alert
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Bitdefender has identified a malicious SMS campaign
  • The texts promise up to 90% energy bills savings
  • Elon Musk's likeness is used to try and trick victims

A malicious SMS campaign has been discovered by Bitdefender, taking advantage of Americans who want to save money on their energy bills.

The scammers sent an offer for an ‘innovative’ energy saving device via an SMS, usually including the victim’s real name, urging them to follow a link to “start saving” hundreds on their electric bill. The fraudsters most likely had access to the victim’s names through previous data breaches. Here’s one example of the SMS;

“Gary, your neighbors are paying 79% less for power. Why aren’t you? Stop overpaying- click here to start saving https://gimelove .com/eln”

ESaver Watt

As well as phishing and malware attacks, the link was found to lead some recipients to a fake news article featuring a photo and testimonial from Musk, promising an up to 90% saving on monthly electricity bills.

“The big power companies are scamming you. Yes, that’s right. Believe it or not, they have been using a secret to cheat you every time you run your lights, dishwasher, blender, vacuum and anything else that draws power”, says the fake Elon Musk.

“This is why your power bill is so expensive every month and keeps rising with some US residents paying as much as $500 a month in electric bills. Every American can slash their electricity bill by 90% using this revolutionary technology. You’re welcome.”

The article features a photo of the ‘device’, and links to product pages, where the plugin is sold for $40. Bitdefender has seen similar devices sold on Chinese marketplaces for just a few dollars - but to be clear, energy prices cannot be reduced by plugging in an outlet, and these devices will cost victims money and their personal information.

These are classic social engineering attacks, which are designed to panic or entice victims into action - usually clicking a malicious link which will steal their data. The best way to stay safe from attacks like these is to stay vigilant, and to never click any unsolicited links - remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is!

Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

