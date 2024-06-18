Salesforce: Our new London AI center will not only help to close digital skills gap, but also help every business embrace the new era of technology

Salesforce has doubled down on its push for AI excellence as more and more businesses embrace the new era of technology.

The CRM and software giant today officially opened its first-ever AI center in London, marking a significant step forward in the company's push towards not just technological progress, but boosting skills training for new and existing workers alike.

Salesforce hopes that the new center will act as an education and training hub for customers and workers across its business as it looks to close the digital skills gap when it comes to AI tools, and has pledged to train 100,000 developers worldwide.

Salesforce AI center launch

“I think there’s a role for every UK worker to think about what AI technology can bring to their business," Paul O’Sullivan, SVP, Solution Engineering & UKI, CTO, Salesforce, said at the opening event, attended by TechRadar Pro, "even individuals within the workforce that might not have a direct access to the technology itself need to have an awareness and an understanding of what's happening with the technology."

"This is an opportunity for us to start closing that gap and taking people on the journey of how to apply generative AI safely and securely...and helping the UK really prosper."

The 40,000 square foot facility will act as a central hub for the company’s efforts to boost collaboration and development when it comes to AI tools, and forms part of its 2023 pledge to invest $4 billion into the UK and Ireland over the course of the next five years.

"We're really committed to place," Relina Bulchandani, EVP, Real Estate & Workplace Services for Salesforce, added, "we want to bring people together in real life, and the UK AI centre can bring together diverse, different folks to come together and create new outcomes."

Salesforce also hopes the education and training carried out at the center will help empower workers to push for more AI usage in their businesses, highlighting its recent research that although over a third are using or planning to use generative AI at work, the majority (62%) say they lack the skills to do so effectively and safely.

"At Salesforce, we think there's a significant difference between consumer and enterprise AI," O'Sullivan noted, "so it's really important we take everyone on the journey."

"There is a decision enterprises will need to make as to whether or not you could use consumer and enterprise AI in conjunction with one another - the key thing for us is making sure that whatever decisions our customers make, we go in knowing all of the different permutations and challenges that might exist. Let's not forget we are all still learning, developing, and pushing the boundaries of this technology...this is a really exciting time"

"If our customers are successful, we will be successful," O'Sullivan concluded, "we want them to be able to make sure they can apply this technology to really drive productivity across their workforce in a safe and secure way, and ultimately be successful."