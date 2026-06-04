Quote of the day by Sam Altman: "I cannot imagine having gone through figuring out how to raise a newborn without ChatGPT" — opening up on how reliant we are on chatbots
The OpenAI CEO recently became a parent and has been relying on a chatbot for parenting tips, as many others are increasingly doing
When ChatGPT burst onto the scene, not many would have seriously considered consulting it for parenting advice. A few years on, however, that's exactly what OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman has done, as was surprisingly revealed.
How to raise a child in the 21st century
When Sam Altman appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon just before the turn of the year, few expected him to reveal just how reliant he was on ChatGPT when it came to raising a (then) eight-month-old.
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An example query Altman jokingly shared was "Why does my kid keep dropping his pizza on the floor and laughing?" and another example involved Altman frenetically asking, "Do I need to take my kid to the doctor tomorrow morning?" when another parent bragged about their own child crawling at six months old, which baby Altman could not.
The exchange revealed just how Altman, and possibly many others, are increasingly reliant on ChatGPT for crucial information that affects our lives – and not just general knowledge.
The ChatGPTfication of the social fabric
A major OpenAI study into ChatGPT usage in September 2025 revealed that it has been adopted by 10% of the world's population, with 70% of queries categorized as "non-work". Many in the public eye are using ChatGPT for parenting, including TikTok user Lilian Schmidt, journalist Eilidh Dorgan, and British celebrity Molly-Mae Hague.
But, as with all AI-generated advice, there can be dangers to taking answers at face value, according to researcher Calissa Leslie-Miller, speaking with CNBC. In a 2024 study, Leslie-Miller argued that there's a critical need for expert oversight of ChatGPT – especially when it comes to discussing health topics.
With AI tools becoming more commonplace and accessible, many are turning to these imperfect tools to aid with support and advice when it comes to engaging with other human beings – whether that's in relationships or when raising their own children.
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Keumars Afifi-Sabet is a freelance contributor for Tech Radar and the Technology Editor for Live Science. He has written for a variety of publications including ITPro, The Week Digital and ComputerActive. He has worked as a technology journalist for more than five years, having previously held the role of features editor with ITPro. In his previous role, he oversaw the commissioning and publishing of long form in areas including AI, cyber security, cloud computing and digital transformation.
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