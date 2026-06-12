Tim Berners-Lee predicted how important data would be in the modern world

As the web blossomed from the seeds that Tim Berners-Lee planted nearly 40 years ago, it has become a very different place with all kinds of challenges arising in the intervening years. Chief among these challenges has been handling the exponential growth in information that has flowed between devices, servers and systems.

"IT professionals have a responsibility to understand the use of standards and the importance of making Web applications that work with any kind of device. They need to take the view that data is a precious thing and will last longer than the systems themselves." — Tim Berners-Lee, June 2012

When data was the new oil

Much has been said about the importance of data in the modern world, with data scientist Clive Humby likening it to oil; raw data is valuable but worthless if unrefined – and, if harnessed, can power modern businesses.

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Just as Humby popularized this phrase, BCS, the Chartered Institute of IT interviewed Tim Berners-Lee on a variety of subject areas, including professionalism in the IT industry.

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Here, the inventor of the World Wide Web touched on how IT professionals and designers must consider data essential to how they build the systems of the future.

Data forever

Regardless of the hardware, software and applications that have come and gone in recent years, it's very much data that is at the heart of what's been keeping the web – and the wider technology world – ticking in the last few decades. This swelling ocean of information has persisted, despite plenty of these systems falling by the wayside.