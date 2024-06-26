Q-Day mitigation is here - LastWall unveils quantum-resilient network infrastructure protection

LastWall has unveiled a quantum-safe Transport Layer Security terminator and load balancer, Quantum Shield, which it says offers protection against the inevitable threats presented by Q-Day.

The quantum-safe solution is designed to be crypto-agile, and can be rapidly and easily updated to comply with the latest NIST security standards.

“Quantum cryptographic resilience is central to our product stack, with our identity platform built around this as a core defensive principle,” stated Karl Holmqvist, Founder and CEO, Lastwall. “Having successfully provided transport layer resilience to our internal and client security operations, we now aim to make it accessible to all organizations through our Quantum Shield offering."

Protecting against Q-Day

For the uninitiated, Q-Day is an unknown date in the future when quantum computing will be commercially available, and could be used to easily crack current encryption methods.

In advance of this day, threat actors are utilizing a steal-now-decrypt-later methodology to steal encrypted files with the purpose of decrypting them in the future using quantum computing. This means that nearly all traditional encryption methods are vulnerable, and hold value for attackers looking to steal sensitive data.

“The urgency to protect critical data intensifies as the acceleration of quantum computational capabilities advances. Having a fast, easy-to-deploy solution that has been thoroughly vetted will be helpful to those who recognize the need to act now,” Holqvist concluded.

