Power 50 2023: Nominations are now open
Nominate your choice for the most influential person in the mobile industry
The Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.
Now in its 15th year, the countdown recognises individuals who imbue their businesses with their values, have influence beyond their existing roles, and who we feel serve as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
It takes into account the views of our panel of experts and interviews with senior figures within the industry and we want you to get involved too.
So, who will make this year’s list? You can join the debate now on the Power 50 website, where nominations are now open for anyone you feel deserves a place.
Entries close at 6pm on July 21, 2023, and the final 50 nominees will be celebrated at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023, taking place on September 21 at the Royal Lancaster London.
NOMINATE YOUR POWER 50 2023 CHOICE HERE
Previous winners of the Power 50 Person Of The Year
- 2022: Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2
- 2021: Marc Allera, CEO, BT Consumer
- 2020: Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2019: Marc Allera, CEO of EE and BT Consumer
- 2018: Marc Allera, CEO of EE and BT Consumer
- 2017: David Dyson, CEO, Three UK
- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK
For more information on our Power 50 or to get more involved in the Mobile Industry Awards please contact kate.smith@futurenet.com.
