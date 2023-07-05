Power 50 2023: Nominations are now open

The Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.

Now in its 15th year, the countdown recognises individuals who imbue their businesses with their values, have influence beyond their existing roles, and who we feel serve as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

It takes into account the views of our panel of experts and interviews with senior figures within the industry and we want you to get involved too.

So, who will make this year’s list? You can join the debate now on the Power 50 website, where nominations are now open for anyone you feel deserves a place.

Entries close at 6pm on July 21, 2023, and the final 50 nominees will be celebrated at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023, taking place on September 21 at the Royal Lancaster London.

Previous winners of the Power 50 Person Of The Year

2022: Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2

2021: Marc Allera, CEO, BT Consumer

2020: Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone UK

2019: Marc Allera, CEO of EE and BT Consumer

2018: Marc Allera, CEO of EE and BT Consumer

2017: David Dyson, CEO, Three UK

2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK