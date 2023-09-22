Mobile Industry Awards 2023: EE wins Best Repair Service

EE has been named Best Repair Service at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.

With sustainability becoming a concern for more and more people, the market for repair services has been growing steadily in recent years.

Even the most tech-savvy customer can require help when needing a repair, and this award recognised the high street and online companies providing the best experience.

Our 2023 finalists were:

EE

FixMyCrack Tech Repair

Likewize

Pocket Geek Tech Repair

Professor Phone

The Techout

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

A clear mobile proposition suited to the brand’s approach to retail and clientele

Products and services encompassing a spectrum of user demands

A support process which helps users from first contact to post-sale

Demonstrable strength in supply, securing the best products at the best prices

Quantifiable business success within the mobile space

A successful and consistent approach to marketing

Why EE won

In an increasingly crowded market, EE impressed our judges with its range of services and strong partnerships offering technical support for customers across the country.

Congratulations to EE, as well as to all of our other 2023 finalists!