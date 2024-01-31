Paycor review

Paycor is a cloud-based HCM platform offering payroll, HR, and other services to small and mid-sized businesses. Its features include payroll and tax automation, time tracking, HR and benefits management, and reporting and analytics. Paycor offers four pricing plans for smaller businesses, and custom quotes for larger businesses. Support is available via phone, email, chat, and an online support center. It is a trustworthy, and robust platform.

Paycor, a human capital management (HCM) platform that is cloud based, offers payroll, HR, and other services for small and mid-sized businesses. Paycor was founded in 1990, is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has a worldwide customer base. Its notable customers include Wendy’s, Pure Dental Brands, and the Detroit Zoo.

Paycor: Features

Paycor offers various features for payroll, HR, and other services for small and mid-sized businesses. Some of the functions that Paycor provides are:

Payroll and tax: Paycor automates payroll processing, tax filing, direct deposit, check stuffing, employee self-service, and new hire filing. You can also set up the AutoRun feature to process payroll on a specific day and time- without the need to even log in.

Time management: Paycor allows you to track employee time and attendance, manage schedules, approve time-off requests, and sync data with payroll. You can also use geofencing, biometric clocks, and mobile apps for increased accuracy in time tracking.

HR and benefits: Paycor helps you with onboarding, benefits administration, performance management, compliance support, employee engagement, and more. You can also access an HR support center with templates, guides, and best practices. Paycor, a comprehensive HR and benefits solution, streamlines and simplifies various HR processes to empower businesses, while enhancing those increasingly important employee experiences.

Onboarding Made Easy: With Paycor's onboarding feature, new hires are welcomed smoothly and efficiently. The platform offers customizable templates, automated workflows, and e-signature capabilities to streamline the onboarding process, ensuring a positive and organized start for new employees.

Seamless Benefits Administration: Paycor's intuitive benefits administration module enables businesses to manage employee benefits effectively. From health insurance and retirement plans to commuter benefits and flexible spending accounts, Paycor allows employees to make informed choices while providing employers with real-time data and insights for strategic decision-making.

Performance Management Simplified: Foster a culture of continuous improvement and recognition with Paycor's performance management tools. Set clear goals, conduct performance reviews, and provide feedback to employees to help them grow and excel. The platform's intuitive interface allows for easy tracking and monitoring of employee performance, facilitating fair and accurate evaluations.

Compliance Support at Your Fingertips: Stay ahead of the curve and maintain compliance with Paycor's extensive compliance support resources. Access a vast library of templates, guides, and best practices curated to help businesses navigate complex employment laws and regulations. Stay updated on the latest changes and mitigate risks with Paycor's expert guidance and support.

Driving Employee Engagement: Enhance employee engagement and foster a positive work culture with Paycor's employee engagement tools. Create and implement surveys, conduct pulse checks, and gather valuable feedback to identify areas for improvement. Paycor's engagement platform provides actionable insights to drive initiatives that boost employee morale, motivation, and productivity.

HR Support Center for Guidance and Best Practices: Paycor offers an HR support center equipped with a wealth of resources to help businesses navigate HR complexities confidently. Access customizable templates, comprehensive guides, and industry-specific best practices to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and elevate HR practices.

Reporting and analytics: Paycor enables you to create custom reports and dashboards, analyze trends and insights, and export data to various formats. You can also use predictive analytics to forecast turnover, overtime, and labor costs.

By leveraging Paycor's robust HR and benefits solution, organizations can streamline operations, empower employees, and create a positive and productive work environment.

Paycor: pricing

The service is provided as a cloud based, subscription software offering.

Paycor has four pricing plans for small businesses with up to 49 employees: Basic, Essential, Core, and Complete. The Basic plan costs $99 per month plus $5 per employee and includes payroll and tax services. The Essential plan costs $149 per month plus $7 per employee and adds onboarding, time off manager, and HR support center. The Core plan costs $199 per month plus $10 per employee and adds analytics, expense management, and recruit and hire. The Complete plan costs $199 per month plus $14 per employee and adds engage, career management, compensation planning, and talent development. You can also customize your plan by adding any of the products or services listed on the website for an additional cost.

For those companies that have more than 50 employees, they will need to contact Paycor for a custom quote.

While there is no free tier, there is an available free trial, along with a demo. For flexibility, subscriptions can be canceled at any time.

Paycor: Support

Support is available for Paycor via a variety of methods.

On the direct support side, phone support is available via a toll free number (1-800-381-0053) with reasonably generous hours of Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST, but it should be noted that this is not available on the weekend and overnight hours. There is also a direct email address ( Support@Paycor.com ), which we often prefer to a clunky to use support portal, but there is no turnaround time specified for an answer. There is also the option for chat on the website, which can provide a faster answer than email, and has the same hours of operation as the phone support. Unfortunately, there is no direct support available on the nights and weekends.

There is also a searchable database, which is an online support center. This database gets divided into sections- employees, and administrators, the latter requiring login with account credentials. On the employee side, there are the expected topics, such as setup and use of the mobile app, and we appreciate that some of this info is presented via short and easy to understand videos.

Finally, there is a news section of the support website, with regularly updated content including from this month.

Paycor: Final verdict

Paycor is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) platform specifically designed to meet the needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction sets it apart in the HCM software market. Its cloud-based platform provides secure and scalable access to HR and payroll data, ensuring businesses can operate efficiently and effectively. By leveraging Paycor's HCM platform, small and mid-sized businesses can streamline their operations, reduce administrative burdens, and focus on growth.