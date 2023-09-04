Paw Patrol snacks withdrawn after hackers hijack QR code to show porn

Lidl has been forced to recall a range of Paw Patrol snacks over concerns that a QR code displayed on the packaging has been hacked to display unsuitable content.

The recall notice affects four products All Butter and Choc Chip flavored ‘Mini Biscotti Biscuits’ and Raspberry and Apple flavored ‘Yummy Bake Bars.’

It is unclear whether the recall affects other markets, however the notice we found looks to only be applicable in the UK. Lidl did not immediately respond to our request for confirmation.

QR code hack

According to the notice which was shared by the supermarket firm late last month, the German discount chain was “made aware that the URL of the supplier which is featured on the back of the packaging has been compromised and is being directed to a site that is not suitable for child consumption.”

Consumers scanning the QR code on mobile devices have been sent to a Chinese page displaying ads for explicit and pornographic content.

According to TechCrunch , the domain is registered to a person located in Lianyungang, a city in China, but previously belonged to Appy Kids Co., a sub-brand of Appy Foods & Drinks and the manufacturer of the affected Paw Patrol products. Appy Food & Drinks was dissolved more than a year ago according to public Companies House records.