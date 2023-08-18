PaperSave review

PaperSave is one of the best hybrid document management solution (DMS), offering automated electronic workflows and transactions for Microsoft Dynamics, Intacct, and Blackbaud.

PaperSave is a versatile and comprehensive hybrid document management solution, designed to empower business owners and streamline their document management processes.

With its automated electronic workflows and transactions, PaperSave enables organizations to efficiently track, manage, and store their documents. Whether deployed on-premise or hosted in the cloud, PaperSave offers seamless integration with popular systems like Microsoft Dynamics, Intacct, and Blackbaud, catering to a range of industries including healthcare, education, manufacturing, nonprofit, and professional services.

With its user-friendly interface, robust security measures, and exceptional customer support, PaperSave is one of the best document management systems, and allows businesses to enhance operational efficiency, improve document security, and achieve a paperless work environment.

PaperSave: Plans and pricing

PaperSave offers flexible deployment options, allowing businesses to choose between on-premise or cloud-based solutions. The specific plans and pricing details may vary, but they typically include options such as WorkPlace Requisition and Procurement, AP Automation, OCR for Invoices, and more.

These plans are designed to provide businesses with the specific features and functionalities they require to optimize their document management processes and improve operational efficiency.

It's recommended to visit the PaperSave website or contact their sales team to get the most up-to-date information on the available plans and their respective pricing structures.

While there is no free version, a free trial is available and the cost can be negotiated on a case-by-case basis to meet the specific needs of the organization.

PaperSave: Features

PaperSave is tailored to suit businesses across various industries, including healthcare, education, hospitality, manufacturing, distribution, nonprofit, and professional services. It offers integration with Microsoft SharePoint and supports capture methods, gifting procedures, and invoice automation. One-click access to documents within the Microsoft Dynamics solution enhances user convenience.

PaperSave's key features benefit business owners in several ways. Firstly, it eliminates manual data entry by automating document capture, saving time and reducing errors. It streamlines workflows and document routing, resulting in faster monthly closes and improved deadline management. Quick access to relevant documents enhances communication with vendors and customers, fostering better relationships and customer satisfaction.

Its intuitive search and retrieval capabilities eliminate the need for manual searching, saving employees valuable time. PaperSave provides robust encryption and access controls, ensuring the security and integrity of sensitive business documents. Additionally, its automated record retention rules aid in compliance with legal requirements, reducing the risk of penalties. Furthermore, by digitizing documents, PaperSave helps businesses reclaim office space and create a more organized workspace.

By integrating with Microsoft Dynamics AX, GP, SL, and CRM, PaperSave enables businesses to consolidate their document management processes within the familiar Microsoft environment. This integration allows for streamlined workflows, making it easier to capture, store, and retrieve documents directly from Microsoft Dynamics platforms. It eliminates the need for manual switching between systems, saving time and increasing productivity.

PaperSave's integration with Blackbaud solutions such as Raiser's Edge, Financial Edge, Educational Edge, and Enterprise CRM is particularly advantageous for nonprofit organizations and educational institutions. It enables seamless document management within the Blackbaud ecosystem, facilitating efficient tracking, storing, and retrieval of essential documents. Integration with these systems ensures that critical information is readily accessible, improving operational efficiency and supporting fundraising efforts.

The integration with the Intacct cloud accounting system allows businesses to centralize their document management processes alongside their accounting operations. Users can easily capture, store, and access documents directly from the Intacct platform, reducing the need for manual handling of paperwork and improving data accuracy. This integration streamlines financial processes, enhances collaboration between accounting teams, and ensures that supporting documents are readily available during audits or financial analysis.

PaperSave: Ease of use

Implementing PaperSave does not require custom programming, extra training, or costly setup time. It captures information from the supporting card or transaction and stores it as metadata with the supporting document. This enables users to retrieve documents within a click or two directly from within the Dynamics window. The user-friendly interface and intuitive workflow features make it easy for employees to adapt to the system quickly.

PaperSave: Security

PaperSave ensures strong security and privacy for users' documents and data. With robust encryption, sensitive information is protected from unauthorized access. Granular access controls allow administrators to define user permissions, ensuring only authorized individuals can access specific documents. A detailed audit trail tracks document activities for compliance purposes. Secure storage options, both on-premise and in the cloud, employ advanced security measures to safeguard data. Automated record retention rules support regulatory compliance. PaperSave also prioritizes data privacy, empowering businesses with control over their data processing and storage. These measures provide business owners with confidence in the protection and confidentiality of their documents and information.

PaperSave: Support

PaperSave provides access to support through phone, email, and an online support portal. The prompt and knowledgeable responses from PaperSave's support team ensure that any concerns or issues encountered during the implementation or usage of the solution are addressed effectively.

PaperSave: Competitors

Documentum is an enterprise content management system designed for large-scale organizations with complex document management needs. In contrast, PaperSave is a hybrid document management solution that offers automated workflows and transactions specifically tailored for small to medium-sized businesses, providing a more user-friendly and cost-effective option.

Laserfiche is a comprehensive enterprise content management platform that caters to large organizations with complex document management requirements, offering extensive features and scalability. On the other hand, PaperSave is a document management solution designed specifically for small to medium-sized businesses, providing streamlined workflows and document automation features that are more accessible and cost-effective for smaller operations.

DocuWare is a robust enterprise content management system suitable for larger organizations, offering advanced features such as workflow automation and integrations with various business applications. In contrast, PaperSave is tailored towards small to medium-sized businesses, providing a focused set of document management and workflow automation features that are more cost-effective and easier to implement for smaller operations.

PaperSave: Final verdict

PaperSave is a versatile and comprehensive document management solution that empowers businesses to streamline their processes and enhance efficiency.

With seamless integration with popular systems, robust security measures, and exceptional customer support, PaperSave delivers a user-friendly experience. The only drawback is the lack of a free version.

