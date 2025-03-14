Oracle could still end up running TikTok

TikTok might be exploring a deal with Oracle in the US

The app has until April 2025 to divest to a US company

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is a known Trump ally, and the companies have worked together in the past

As TikTok continues to battle with an uncertain future in the US, a new report suggests that the social media platform might use Oracle as its American cloud technology partner.

The app must finalize a sale to a US-based buyer by April 2025 to continue operating in the US, however it’s uncertain whether the company will reach an agreement by the deadline.

TikTok has already been using Oracle’s cloud services since 2022 to store US user data, making it a logical choice rather than moving to an entirely new provider.

TikTok could live on in the US under Oracle

“Oracle has emerged as a leading contender to help run TikTok as part of a deal President Donald Trump is orchestrating to satisfy last year’s divest-or-ban law, say investors, bankers and former executives familiar with the Chinese tech giant,” a report from The Informationstates.

Despite the potential Oracle partnership, reports suggest ByteDance might still want to maintain some control over the app’s operations.

Politically, US President Donald Trump has shown support for Texas-based Oracle’s role in the deal. The company’s CEO. Larry Ellison, is a known Trump ally, and could have an advantage in securing a deal.

Despite the fact that plans are starting to formulate on US shores, it remains to be seen how the Chinese government will react to the sale of operations to a US-based company – or whether it will even be allowed. As the deadline looms closer, US citizens are set for a suspenseful wait to see whether they can continue using the app which supports creators and businesses across the world.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TechRadar Pro has asked TikTok and Oracle to share any details regarding a potential deal, but neither company immediately responded.