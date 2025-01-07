Nvidia is jumping on the agentic AI bandwagon with new "blueprints" to simplify work

Nvidia unveils plans to delve into agentic AI at CES 2025

Nvidia AI Blueprints will help customers build agentic AI applications

Five partner blueprints and additional in-house tools to launch first

Nvidia has unveiled plans to get on board with the growing field of agentic AI applications at CES 2025.

In a blog post, VP for Enterprise AI Justin Boitano described the company's new Nvidia AI Blueprints AI agents as “knowledge robots” with reasoning, planning and action-taking abilities.

As AI adoption continues to grow, the prospect of more autonomous artificial intelligence boosts the technology’s productivity benefits even further. Nvidia’s early entry to the AI chip market has already seen share prices skyrocket, and an early entry to the agentic AI world could further that.

Nvidia launches agentic AI application-building tech

Boitano confirmed some of the companies Nvidia partnered with to build the blueprints into the Nvidia AI Enterprise software platform; they include CrewAI, Daily, LangChain, LlamaIndex and Weights & Biases.

He went on to describe agentic AI as “the next wave in the evolution of generative AI,” sharing how they can tackle complex, multi-step problems that current chatbots struggle to do.

Some of the earliest blueprints to launch include a code documentation tool for software development by Crew AI, real-time conversational AI by Daily and web searching by LangChain. All three use the new Llama 3.3 70B Nvidia NIM microservice. A blueprint for document research assistant for blog creation by LlamaIndex and a final one by Weights & Biases for debugging, evaluating, iterating and tracking production performance round up the five early-launch blueprints.

Besides partner-supported blueprints, Nvidia has also launched its own – a PDF-to-podcast tool and one to build AI agents for video search and summarization, plus four Nvidia Omniverse blueprints for building simulation-ready digital twins.

In just seven days since the beginning of 2025, Nvidia shares are up 9.93% as investors continue to be satisfied with performance. With a $3.659 trillion market cap, it comes second only to Apple, valued at $3.703 trillion.