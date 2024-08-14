NordPass unveils Authopia passwordless authentication tool for businesses

NordPass, creator of one of the best password managers, has introduced a new passwordless authentication tool for businesses.

The tool, named Authopia, will offer an alternative to the friction caused by long and complex passwords by replacing them with passkeys.

Passkeys are fast becoming a secure alternative, or additional security measure, for passwords.

Authopia for business

Authopia allows organizations to monitor several key metrics around passkey usage through an encrypted admin panel, providing insights into passkey adoption, active users and login success rates for their website. Authopia can be added to an organization's website through a simple passkey widget. As an additional bonus to the added security of passkeys, Authopia is being offered by NordPass for free.

Jonas Karklys, CEO of NordPass, said “We dedicated vast resources to speed up the world’s transition from passwords, and now we are more than excited to introduce Authopia. Various businesses, especially SMBs, sometimes lack resources to keep up with the latest technologies, but without them moving forward — we will be stuck with passwords for long. Our new tool will help businesses be at the forefront of innovation, and together with the world’s leading companies adopt state-of-the-art passwordless technology.”

Authopia can also save businesses the time and money of researching, developing and implementing passkey integration, with Karklys estimating that Authopia can save companies at least three months of work. Working across devices and operating systems, Authopia can be implemented across organizations and customer bases.

“We know the drill. Being members of FIDO Alliance, we have been actively working on passkeys since day one of their introduction in the market. With the introduction of our passkey solutions, we have been observing a huge interest in this technology from internet users, which proves they are ready for a change in online authentication. Now we need platform providers to be ready too,” Karklys said.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors