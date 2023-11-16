NordPass Enterprise for much, much less this Black Friday

Ensuring online security is critical to internet usage, but keeping up with constantly evolving threats can be overwhelming for an average user. However, password managers can help protect your online accounts efficiently from cyber attacks and hacking attempts.

A password manager is a software application designed to facilitate the management of your online accounts and passwords. It allows you to securely store all your login credentials in one place, eliminating the need to remember them all. This method is much safer than using the same password for every account. If one account gets hacked, using the same password for all accounts can be a significant threat, as hackers can access all your other accounts.

NordPass is one of the best password managers available in the market. The team behind it is offering special pricing for Black Friday, so it's an excellent time to take advantage of this deal and secure your online accounts.

Enterprise plan - get 25% off + 6 extra months Save 25% for a limited time — plus six months for absolutely nothing for NordPass' enterprise plan. Additionally, teams and business plans are discounted, and you can get three extra months for free.

Why NordPass?

Our team has done extensive research and rigorous testing on various password managers. After a thorough evaluation, we are excited that NordPass stands out as one of the best solutions. NordPass is an excellent balance of accessibility and security, offering an easy-to-use interface and advanced security features that ensure the safety of your password data.

One of the most outstanding features of NordPass is its user-friendly interface, which makes it incredibly easy for even non-tech-savvy users to navigate and manage their passwords. The app is designed with simplicity, making managing passwords a breeze. The app is also available on multiple platforms, which means you can access your passwords from your phone, tablet, or computer, no matter where you are.

Another great feature of NordPass is its advanced security protection. The app uses state-of-the-art encryption technology to safeguard your data, ensuring your passwords are safe from prying eyes. In addition, NordPass provides the option of two-factor authentication, which adds an extra layer of security to your account, making it even more difficult for hackers to gain access.

Furthermore, NordPass is priced competitively and even comes with a free tier. The free version of the app offers all the basic features you need to manage your passwords, and it's more than enough for most users. However, if you need more advanced features, you can upgrade to the premium version, which offers additional benefits like password sharing, secure notes, and more.

Overall, NordPass is ideal for anyone who wants to keep their passwords safe and secure. It's easy to use, fast, and affordable, making it an excellent choice for personal and business use. With NordPass, you can rest assured that your passwords and data are protected. So, if you're looking for a reliable and user-friendly password manager, we highly recommend trying NordPass!