New Google PIN Feature introduces cross platform Chrome password sync
PIN for password sync is here on Chrome
Google has introduced Chrome password sync through a new password manager PIN function across Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and ChromeOS platforms.
The move marks a change from having to use the original device that generated a passkey to scan a QR code in order to authenticate a login.
Now, a login only needs to be authenticated using a biometric method, such as a fingerprint or facial recognition.
Extra security
“This PIN adds an additional layer of security to ensure your passkeys are end-to-end encrypted and can't be accessed by anyone, not even Google," Chirag Desi, Chrome product manager, said in the functionality announcement.
Users can choose between using a six digit pin, or a combination of letters and numbers through the PIN options, with support for iOS coming soon. Google recently released statistics showing that passkeys are in use by over 400 million Google accounts as of May 2024.
“These recovery factors will allow you to securely access your saved passkeys and sync new ones across your computers and Android devices," Desai added.
Earlier this year, Google brought passkeys to its Advanced Protection Program to help secure high-risk accounts, such as those belonging to journalists, elected officials, political campaign staff and human rights workers.
