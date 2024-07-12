Need extra protection online? We rated this antivirus five stars — and it's a stunning 79% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Bitdefender Total Security: was $149.99 now $30 .99 at N ewegg

Bitdefender Total Security offers comprehensive protection for all your devices. With unbeatable threat detection, zero-day attack defense, and multi-layer ransomware protection, it ensures total security. It includes a secure VPN and advanced parental controls.

With Amazon Prime Day just days away, there are plenty of good deals on tech to be found on other sellers, including some unmissable software offers. Bitdefender Total Security provides comprehensive protection for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, making it a versatile solution for safeguarding all your devices. We rated it the number one choice in our roundup of the best antivirus software around today.

Although it would usually set you back $149.99 for two years of protection across up to five devices, Newegg is currently selling Bitdefender Total Security for just $30.99 - that's a huge 79% saving.

Bitdefender Total Security has unbeatable threat detection. Using advanced algorithms and machine learning, it effectively stops malware before it can harm your system. Additionally, the software can protect against zero-day attacks, which are often the most challenging to defend against due to their unexpected nature.

Ransomware protection

For those concerned about ransomware, Bitdefender offers multi-layer protection to keep your files safe. This includes behavioral threat detection and a secure environment for your sensitive documents, providing peace of mind against one of the most destructive forms of malware. Bitdefender Total Security also includes a secure VPN, offering 200MB of daily data per device.

Parents will appreciate the advanced parental controls, which help keep children safe online. These controls allow you to monitor and restrict internet usage, ensuring your kids are protected from inappropriate content and potential online threats.

Bitdefender Total Security also has minimal impact on system performance. This means you can enjoy top-notch security without sacrificing the speed and efficiency of your devices.