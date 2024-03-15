Microsoft just gave Copilot Pro a major upgrade - and you can sign up for a free trial now

Microsoft has announced its Copilot (AI) tools will be rolling out to more users than ever before with the expansion of its Pro tier.

The move will see the more advanced version of the platform available to more users across the globe without the need for confusing subscriptions, with Copilot Pro now available in all 222 countries where Copilot is available.

"Copilot is your everyday AI companion, meant to bring the power of generative AI to everyone across work and life," noted Microsoft's Divya Kumar, General Manager, Search and AI Marketing in a blog post announcing the news. "With Copilot, we’re committed to giving everyone the opportunity to supercharge their creativity and productivity."

Microsoft Copilot Pro expansion

The upgrade means that the use of Copilot across the Microsoft 365 web app collection, including popular tools such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more, will be available as part of your Copilot Pro subscription.

Previously, users had to have an additional Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription to access the tools online - and this will still be the case for desktop apps across PC and Mac.

The upgrade will also extend to Copilot Pro subscribers on the Microsoft 365 and Outlook mobile apps for iOS and Android in the coming months.

Copilot Pro will remain at its price of $20 / £19 per month/per user, but Microsoft is currently offering a 1-month free trial of Copilot Pro for anyone who downloads the mobile app for iOS or Android.

Elsewhere, the upgrade will bring Copilot GPT Builder to all Copilot Pro subscribers, allowing users to build custom Copilot GPTs to help solve specific problems or aid certain tasks, which Microsoft giving examples across job hunting, studying or even cooking.

"We want all power users, creators, and anyone else to take their Copilot experience to the next level," added Kumar.

Released in January 2024, Copilot Pro is powered by some of the very latest AI models around today, including Open AI's GPT-4 Turbo, which offers faster and smarter assistance than previous generations. As well as assistance in productivity apps, the platform also offers Microsoft's Image Creator from Designer (previously known as Bing Image Creator), providing enhanced AI image creation at a higher quality than ever before.