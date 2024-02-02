Microsoft Copilot can now write the sales pitch of a lifetime

In its big push to put its AI tools into the hands of workers across all sectors, Microsoft has revealed a pair of new Copilot-branded services designed for sales.

The aptly named Microsoft Copilot for Sales and Microsoft Copilot for Service combine the existing capabilities of Microsoft 365 Copilot with specific insights and actions relating to sales workers.

This comes as four in five (79%) sellers now claim to be supporting more customers this year than last year, highlighting the need for a more efficient way of working.

Microsoft launches new sales Copilots

Despite the company’s previous efforts to lock businesses into its own ecosystem, recent antitrust cases have clearly had an impact on Microsoft, which is now more willing to consider interoperability. The two new Copilot products promise to integrate with existing contact center and CRM systems, including Salesforce and ServiceNow.

Microsoft Copilot for Sales uses specific data to bring insights and recommendations into its core apps, like Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and Word. With Copilot for Sales, users will be able to draft sales meeting briefs, summarize content, update CRM records directly from Outlook, view real-time sales insights during Teams calls, and generate content like sales pitches.

According to the company, one early adopter found that a simple AI-powered email summary feature saved workers between 30-60 minutes per week, freeing them up time to spend on more meaningful tasks.

"Microsoft is dedicated to helping organizations transform the way people work using secure, enterprise-grade AI capabilities, no matter which business applications teams depend on," noted Emily He, Corporate Vice President, Business Applications Marketing.

On a similar note, Copilot for Service can pull in data from multiple sources, including public websites, SharePoint, and offline locations, in order to handle customer relations situations. It has similar features, including an email summary tool and content generation.

Both are now generally available, and cost $50 per user per month. Existing Microsoft 365 Copilot users can get a significant discount, leading them to cost $20 per user per month.