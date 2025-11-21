Linus Torvalds says he doesn't recommend AI-assisted coding for kernel development

Linus Torvalds has addressed the use of AI-assisted coding, offering a measured stance that separates experimentation from production development.

The Linux godfather acknowledged some developers may already be exploring such tools for kernel work, although he is not personally using or testing them.

Torvalds says AI tools have caused disruption through crawlers that collect source code from kernel.org, leading to fabricated reports of vulnerabilities and bugs.

"Vibe coding" as an entry point, not a foundation for critical code

While Torvalds noted these issues affect the Linux kernel, he suggested the situation is more severe for other projects, citing curl as an example.

Torvalds described himself as supportive of so-called "vibe coding" when it helps users learn programming or execute tasks they could not complete unaided.

He contrasted this with his early experiences typing programs from printed magazines, arguing that computing is now far more complex.

However, he reiterated that this approach should not be applied to core systems like the Linux kernel, where it could create long-term maintenance issues, and suggested using vibe coding in such environments would be a poor choice, even if it seems appealing for rapid development.

Torvalds also noted the strain created by automated crawlers, which not only pull code indiscriminately but also generate low-quality reports that kernel maintainers must address.

He expressed frustration with links leading to irrelevant or misleading content. During the discussion, he noted that he rarely responds to emails, although he typically reads messages sent to him.

The conversation further expanded to include Rust integration in the kernel, the evolution of his role over two decades, and occasional friction with maintainers resistant to new language adoption.

When asked about layoffs in software engineering attributed to AI, Torvalds called the issue complex and suggested meaningful outcomes may only be clear years from now.

"It's a complicated question…AI is just another tool, the same way compilers free people from writing assembly code by hand, and increase productivity enormously but didn't make programmers go away," said Torvalds.

He suggested the industry may eventually normalize AI and treat it as routine infrastructure used alongside cloud hosting environments and cloud storage systems rather than a topic that attracts constant attention.

His comments imply that software development could bifurcate into exploratory workflows and deeply constrained production pipelines.

The expectation is mission-critical code may remain tightly controlled, while rapid experimentation gains traction elsewhere.

Long-term adoption may depend on whether automated systems deliver consistent accuracy rather than superficial output.

