LinkedIn adds company page verification to help your business really stand out

Helping your business stand out on LinkedIn could be getting even easier thanks to a new verification tool from the platform.

The business-focused job site has announced it is adding a new way for companies to show their page is an official representation of them on LinkedIn, hopefully cutting down on spoofs or imposters.

The new Verification for Company Pages tool will give users a verified shield-shaped tick badge on their page, situated next to their logo, showing that this is the real deal.

LinkedIn Verification for Company Pages

"We know that authenticity is key to creating meaningful interactions," a LinkedIn blog post announcing the launch noted. "A verification badge on a LinkedIn Page helps signal to members and customers that this is an official Page for the organization, and in turn, helps the organization build trust with its audience."

(Image credit: LinkedIn)

Some lucky businesses have been pre-approved, and will see verification badges appear on their pages within the next few weeks. Admins looking for their pages to get verified can submit a request and join a waitlist for potential future verification.

However LinkedIn does note that waitlists will be reviewed "periodically" and submitting a waitlist request will not guarantee being successful - although it does say it will look to expand the availability of verified badges over the coming months.

The company says "multiple factors" will be considered when determining whether an organization's page is legitimate to be verified (or not). This includes the accuracy of "certain data point" on the page, such as location and website URL, having an active page admin presence, and compliance with certain LinkedIn policies.

The launch is the latest push by LinkedIn to improve the user experience and make sure job-hunters are engaging with the companies they want to target.

It follows the recent rollouts of user verification in May 2023, and 'Verification for Jobs', which provides users with additional information about a verified job poster, as part of its push to have 100 million verified members by 2025.