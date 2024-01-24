Lenovo joins consumer SSD market with the help of HP's storage partner — don't expect superfast PCIe 5.0 or USB4 SSDs just yet though

Chinese tech giant Lenovo is set to debut a range of consumer solid state drives following a new partnership with BIWIN, a memory and storage manufacturer best known for producing products for brands such as HP and Acer.

As a result of this new collaboration, BIWIN will produce Lenovo-branded SSDs, with PCIe Gen4, PCIe Gen3, SATA II, and portable drives in the initial lineup of four products. Yes, we're a bit disappointed not to see PCIe 5.0 or USB4 SSDs included, but no doubt they'll be considered for the second wave of products.

The Lenovo SSD series includes the LN960 M.2, which is designed for multimedia, and intensive applications. With read/write speeds of up to 7400 MB/s /6500 MB/s, the LN960 uses a 4-channel PCIe Gen 4 x 4 controller and NVMe 2.0. The LN960 is available in capacities from 512 GB to 4 TB.

Portable storage too

The LN860 M.2, meanwhile, offers fast speeds and low power use, making it ideal for active users. The LN860 delivers up to 3500 MB/s /3000 MB/s sequential read/write speeds, thanks to its 4-channel PCIe Gen 3 x 4 controller and NVMe 1.4. It's available in capacities from 256 GB to 2 TB.

For mainstream PCs, the LS800 SATA III 2.5" offers improved reliability and speed. It uses a high-performance controller and SATA 3.0 to deliver up to 520 MB/s / 500 MB/s sequential read/write speeds. Capacities range from 240 GB to 1920 GB.

Finally, the LP600 USB 3.2, due for release in Q2 2024, offers portable storage with capacities from 512 GB to 4 TB and speeds up to 2000 MB/s for read/write.

There’s no word on pricing or availability for any of the drives yet, but with Lenovo and BIWIN involved you can expect them to be competitively priced when they do arrive.

Via TechPowerUp