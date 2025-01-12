This Lenovo AI headphone prototype will transform you into a language expert at work, and I can't wait to try it

The AI headphones would offer real-time translation and AI-generated voice cloning

Given the design, I expect it to be rolled out as part of the Think family

It could be paired with Lenovo's AI-driven action assistant

At CES 2025, Lenovo showed off prototype AI-powered headphones it hopes will elevate language skills for workers everywhere.

The standout feature is the headphones' ability to provide real-time translation, enabling users to interact across different languages.

The prototype also introduced a new feature called AI-generated voice cloning, which allows the headphones to mimic a user’s voice accurately.

Advanced health features and Action Assistant

The concept also incorporates advanced health monitoring features through Lenovo Virtual Care, which combines biometric tracking with an AI-powered virtual assistant for personalized wellness insights.

These headphones could also integrate with Lenovo’s Action Assistant, a task automation concept also unveiled at CES 2025.

Powered by a large action model (LAM), Action Assistant can understand natural language instructions to perform complex workflows.

From the concept image, Lenovo’s AI headphones integrate seven key ports and buttons - including volume - on one ear.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adjacent to this is a multi-function button, likely designated for playing or pausing media, answering calls, or activating a voice assistant.

The concept also features with a foldable microphone arm which can swing to any direction for clear audio capture.

A USB-C port should support fast charging and potentially wired connectivity. There's also a dedicated power button as well as a speaker grille that features a perforated design.

Finally, the AI headphones' design is rounded out by a padded and adjustable headband which is usually used to provide comfort during extended wear.

It's worth reiterating that Lenovo’s AI headphones are just a prototype; and pointing out that a significant number of prototypes never reach commercial availability.