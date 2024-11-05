Identity security: the key to protecting financial services

The financial services sector handles huge volumes of confidential client and customer data to complete daily business transactions. The value of this information—and the severe consequences if it falls into the wrong hands—are arguably higher than in any other industry.

Protecting sensitive financial information relies on the effectiveness of access controls and the resilience of identity management systems for those who handle it. The delicate balance of the financial services industry means that identity security serves as a vital defense, and careful design of these controls can prevent disastrous outcomes.

Just as an acrobat relies on a safety net for confidence when performing at great heights, financial institutions—from multinational corporations and insurance companies to local banks and credit unions—navigate a risk-ridden landscape. Identity security plays a crucial role in building and maintaining trust amid complex online banking operations and financial data transfers.

David Higgins Social Links Navigation Senior Director, Field Technology Office at CyberArk.

The link between financial services and identity security

As the digital financial landscape expands, bearing an unprecedented volume of data and transactions, the demand for an ironclad identity security system becomes critical. This is underscored by the alarming statistic that 93% of organizations worldwide experienced at least two identity security-related incidents in the past year. This protective framework needs to do more than just prevent failures; it must foster the confidence necessary for advancement, innovation, and secure, efficient customer engagement.

Strengthening the safety net

To ensure the financial sector’s safety net is both resilient and responsive, there are six foundational elements that you need to consider to enhance identity security and future-proof against growing cyber risks. The first of these is the principle of least privilege. This process requires careful calibration of your security measures, ensuring that access is granted exclusively to authorized parties at appropriate times. It necessitates striking a delicate balance between user-friendly experiences and robust security protocols to thwart unauthorized entry.

Intelligent privilege controls are also important here. IT teams need to strengthen the fibers of their net with smart controls for protecting IT administrators, for example, by also introducing a zero standing privileges approach to access management. By implementing strict access management, you reduce the likelihood of security incidents while simultaneously ensuring your staff retains the necessary flexibility to carry out their duties efficiently.

Unified identity orchestration is the third foundational element. Strengthen your security framework by centralizing and unifying all identity-related processes. This consolidated approach enables early detection of inconsistencies and potential security risks, allowing for pre-emptive action before any damage can occur.

Proactive threat detection, comprehensive identity mapping and adaptive authentication are the steps that need to follow. Enhance your identity security infrastructure with highly sensitive detection systems capable of identifying even the subtlest signs of potential threats, enabling prompt responses. Then implement ongoing surveillance and instantaneous data analysis to quickly recognize and address security risks. Ensure comprehensive visibility and accountability within your security framework by thoroughly documenting all human and machine identities present on your network. This complete awareness is vital for maintaining robust security measures. Finally, adjust your security protocols in response to changing circumstances by employing contextual, flexible multi-factor authentication (MFA) that adapts dynamically to fluctuating risk levels. This approach bolsters identity security while preserving a smooth user experience.

Go further than just compliance

Regulatory standards such as SWIFT CSCF, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), 23 NYCRR 500, and DORA provide a foundational structure for security measures. However, true leadership in global financial security goes beyond mere compliance. It involves collaborative efforts to create a proactive security system that anticipates potential risks and reinforces vulnerable areas before they are exploited.

For those working in financial cybersecurity, this presents a prime opportunity to not only ensure compliance but also to pioneer innovative security models. By incorporating these six strategic elements into your identity security framework, you're not just safeguarding assets; you're fostering an organization-wide culture that prioritizes identity security at every level.

Becoming confident with identity security

Adopt this comprehensive identity security strategy to confidently navigate today's complex financial landscape. By reinforcing your own security measures, not only are you protecting data and transactions, you are also helping to build the trust and confidence of your customers. Implementation of these measures will allow you to stay secure and agile in a field with great potential risk. As financial security continues to change, having the right identity security measures in place will give you a competitive edge. By adopting these strategies, your organization can tackle present challenges while building a strong foundation for a secure, and therefore successful future in the digital age.

