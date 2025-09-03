How MSPs can guide businesses through global supply chain challenges

The disruptions of 2025 have reshaped global supply chains, compounding long-standing complexities and surfacing new vulnerabilities. From a network management standpoint, organizations are contending with regional compliance requirements, the security risks tied to third-party data and applications and the logistical hurdles of asset visibility - especially in remote or under-connected regions. These issues have evolved from niche technical concerns into core business imperatives, directly impacting continuity and resilience.

Amid ongoing instability, businesses are rethinking their operational strategies. As cross-border activity becomes more critical, adaptability - in both technology and decision-making - will be essential to staying ahead of economic shifts. Companies that fail to evolve may struggle to compete, particularly if they cannot scale or differentiate.

Supporting this urgency, recent research indicates that 86% of businesses see digital supply chain transparency as a key priority, aiming to unlock benefits such as real-time analytics, improved system reliability and smoother integration across Enterprise Resource Planning platforms.

The same research reveals a compelling case for digital supply chain advancement. Businesses with advanced digital capabilities reported nearly 7% in cost savings and almost an 8% increase in revenue compared to their less advanced peers. For any organization, regardless of size, these percentages translate into substantial improvements in both profitability and top-line growth.

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are playing a pivotal role in helping businesses adapt, especially as uncertainty continues to shape the global landscape. Moving beyond traditional IT support, their role is now increasingly viewed as strategically enabling operational agility and transformation, unlocking new levels of efficiency, resilience and competitive advantage.

Visibility Is Key to Risk Management and Compliance

Many organizations still struggle with limited visibility into their supply chains. Data often remains siloed, and disruptions may go undetected until they cause significant operational setbacks. While cloud computing is now a cornerstone of modern software supply chains, many businesses lack the visibility, access controls and security protocols needed to manage the associated risks effectively. This is where cloud-native frameworks like Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) become essential.

Integrating these processes into a unified dashboard is key to modern risk management. While it doesn’t single-handedly guarantee supply chain visibility, SASE solutions bring together traditionally disparate networking and security solutions. This enhances oversight and controls access across cloud-based supply chain systems and IoT devices, which keeps supply chain management processes safe and secure.

For the same reason, SASE’s ability to bring together network monitoring and security functions and tools helps break down data siloes for enhanced regulatory compliance. As supply chains grow more global, regulatory complexity increases. Businesses must navigate a patchwork of data protection laws, industry-specific standards and cross-border regulations. Falling short can result in fines, legal exposure or reputational harm.

MSPs help implement SASE by leveraging their expertise to navigate the complexities of deployment, integration and ongoing management, ensuring businesses can effectively secure their evolving supply chains without needing extensive in-house resources. They can also tap into their local networks and regional expertise to help businesses maintain compliance with differing regional standards.

Additionally, a unified cloud-based platform supported by SASE helps MSPs deliver this by adding regulatory controls directly into its services. This can additionally be supplemented with automation tools like SIEM and SOAR to enforce policies and leverage operational oversight more easily.

Zero Trust Is Now a Must-Have

The improved oversight that comes with SASE frameworks also lays the groundwork for Zero Trust security models. Greater visibility means a greater ability to control access and constantly re authenticate traffic, a central component of the Zero Trust model.

It's particularly important to secure supply chains, as operations often span borders and involve a complex web of third-party partners. This extensive network means more devices to monitor; a challenge Zero Trust directly addresses. It does so by continuously verifying every user, device and application, regardless of their location. This approach significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized access and helps safeguard critical systems and data.

MSPs are central to the successful deployment and upkeep of Zero Trust frameworks. Their global reach and established relationships with regional vendors position them to help businesses implement these frameworks more effectively. By doing so, they strengthen their defenses against the growing sophistication of cyber threats.

Overall, one of the biggest advantages of partnering with an MSP is the depth of knowledge they bring. They are trusted advisors on complex technical matters. This expertise is key in the likes of proactively identifying risks, enabling swift incident response and strengthening the overall security posture.

Building Stronger Ecosystems

Achieving long-term success isn't just about having robust technology; it also heavily relies on the strength and adaptability of a company's entire vendor and partner ecosystem. This is precisely where MSPs become indispensable. They're instrumental in helping organizations rethink their supply chain strategies, actively shaping these complex environments.

MSPs provide value-added services that go far beyond traditional IT support, assisting businesses in expanding their supplier networks, integrating scalable technologies and fostering the collaborative partnerships vital for building resilience and staying competitive in today's volatile market. By aligning with agile, forward-thinking providers, businesses are better equipped to navigate disruptions and maintain operational momentum.

While supply chain volatility is an ongoing reality, it doesn’t have to be a barrier to progress. MSPs are at the heart of this transformation, empowering businesses to build the flexibility and foresight needed to thrive. As we enter the second half of 2025, those best equipped to pivot quickly and plan strategically will be the ones that lead the way.

