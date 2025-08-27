How AI-powered personalization is creating new opportunities for brands

In recent years, the way businesses engage with their customers online has undergone a profound transformation. While traditional personalization methods, such as targeted email marketing and product recommendations remain prevalent, a new era of personalization is emerging.

Powered by technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and advanced content management systems, this evolution is redefining customer experiences and enabling brands to deliver unprecedented levels of relevance and engagement.

Whereas once personalization approaches were largely based around product recommendations, now they can shape the entire customer journey.

In 2025, rich personalization (and the ability to do it at scale) will become a critical differentiator in the highly competitive digital landscape. The far-sighted companies that invest in this technology today will reap the rewards of enhanced customer loyalty and stronger market positioning.

How, then does the new level of personalization work, and how can brands fully harness its potential?

Andy Kaiser Social Links Navigation VP, Product, Contentful.



Data is the key

At the core of personalization lies the collection and utilization of data. Fortunately, many brands already have access to a wealth of data sources from transaction records, website interactions, customer reviews, and more.

The challenge many brands face is that this data is often siloed and challenging to integrate. However, there are technological solutions to this problem, namely API-driven platforms. These consolidate data from disparate sources and analyze it in real-time. This process enables the delivery of personalized content across multiple channels, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A dynamic data archiving system, when combined with real-time data integration, enables businesses to generate personalized recommendations automatically. Brands, especially those in the retail sector, can further tweak these recommendations taking into account factors such as previous purchases, location, or emerging trends.

Artificial Intelligence taking personalization to the next level

The driving force behind this new rich personalization is artificial intelligence. Companies can harness AI to analyze vast datasets identifying patterns and then making predictions. The algorithms will continuously refine their outputs as new data becomes available.

This technology can enable brands to go way beyond the basic product recommendations and basic personalization communications that customers have become accustomed to. With the use of tailored large language models (LLMs) the entire customer journey can be personalization, everything from website design to dynamic email and app messaging.

LLMs can speed up the personalization process and tasks that previously took days or even weeks to achieve can be undertaken in hours. They can also power automated customer interactions that feel natural and empathetic, engendering a sense of understanding and connection.

Enhanced customer experiences

This new level of personalization inevitably drives higher engagement and conversion rates. Further, tools like A/B testing and real-time analytics provide deeper insights into customer behavior.

Brands can harness the data to optimize their strategies, focusing on the most effective tactics and channels. Additionally, the ability to personalize at scale supports sustainable practices, minimizing waste and ensuring long-term operational efficiency.

This enhanced personalization approach also delivers a degree of flexibility that enables companies to meet a variety of diverse goals. Some may prioritize engagement metrics like click-through rates and onboarding times, while others focus on revenue growth or flexible platform solutions.

Implementation issues

The opportunities afforded by this level of personalization are immense. They can lead to new and ever deepening relationships between brands and their customers. So why then are some companies reticent about exploring the benefits these new technologies deliver?

The big barrier is invariably the legacy infrastructures that many companies have in place. These can sometimes require costly upgrades to meet the real-time demands of modern data processing, and that level of investment can be prohibitive for some companies.

To overcome this, businesses can start with pilot projects to demonstrate quick wins and use these to build momentum for broader implementations.

There are also often cultural challenges companies need to address. Adopting new technologies often necessitates a shift within the organization with employees requiring training and motivation to use these tools effectively. Informed leaders who understand the benefits of enhanced personalization and are committed to delivering it are required to drive change.

Advice on embarking on personalization at scale

So how should brands wanting to experiment with personalization proceed? Here are some key strategies:

Start small - Companies need to start with manageable initiatives, such as personalized campaigns or targeted product recommendations. These smaller projects enable businesses to test the technology gaining valuable insights along the way.

Prioritize scalable technology - Companies need to invest in scalable, API-based platforms that can integrate seamlessly with existing systems and adapt to growing business needs. These ensure consistent and personalized content delivery across all channels.

Empower employees - Successful adoption of personalization at scale often demands a cultural shift. Companies need to provide training and clear communication to help employees understand the strategic goals and benefits of the technology.

Build trust with consumers - Customers want to know how their data is being used. Brands need to proactively communicate data practices, prioritizing data protection to build trust and meet regulatory requirements.

Optimize the process - Personalization at scale is an ongoing process. Companies should analyze the impact of their initiatives using data from A/B tests and customer feedback. These insights can be harnessed to refine strategies and improve customer engagement.

Ultimately, enhanced levels of personalization are set to become one of the key factors in the evolution of brands’ digital approaches. Companies that invest in the tools to enable them to individualize their approach will see major benefits and increased sales. Brands who stick with more limited forms of personalization may find themselves being left behind.

We've listed the best survey tool .

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro