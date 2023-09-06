Google Drive is making it easier to lock your files - here's how

Making sure your most valuable or treasured Google Drive files are secure is about to get easier than ever thanks to a new update.

The cloud storage platform is making it simpler to lock files in Google Drive, which can now be done with just a few clicks.

Going forward, users will just need to right-click on the desire file, select “File information”, and click “Lock” to secure it. Doing so will mean reviewers aren't able to change a file, as edits, comments and suggestions are not applicable to be added to locked documents.

Google Drive file locking

In a blog post announcing the update, Google Drive says the change "simplifies and streamlines" the process of securing files on the platform. Previously, users could only do so through the Google Drive API or through file approvals.

Users will need to have edit-access to the Drive file they wish to lock, and can unlock a file by choosing the "unlock" option on a locked item.

The tweak is available now to all Google Workspace customers, and has no admin control, so should be on offer immediately.

The news is the latest upgrade to Google Drive as it looks to stay useful and relevant for its customers across the world.

The platform recently launched a redesigned homepage, despite only recently rolling out an entire UX refresh under the Material You program, in a bid to help finding files easier.

The company also recently introduced a new ‘Spam’ folder to the sidebar which served much the same purpose as any spam folder you would find elsewhere. Moving a file to spam will unsubscribe a user from activity notifications and remove the file from all Drive locations apart from the spam folder.