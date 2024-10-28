Get 50% off personal plans and add-ons for Keeper Password Manager today

Passwords are one of the oldest, and most commonly used, means of authentication and account protection. Whether it’s consumers, businesses, or students, most of us still rely on the good old password as the first line of defense.

However, due to the increasing number of online services, the average internet user now juggles between 100 and 150 passwords. Struggling to remember them all, the users do a number of risky things: they make simple passwords that are easy to guess; they use the same passwords across multiple services; they write them down on a piece of paper and leave them out in the open; and they share them with friends, family, and coworkers.

All these things make passwords easy to guess, or crack, for cybercriminals. To make sure that doesn’t happen, cybersecurity professionals suggest using a password manager—a simple but powerful tool that can generate strong passwords, remind users when it’s time for a refresh, and store them all in a safe, secure manner.

Keeper is offering a great discount for its Password Manager’s personal plans, family plans, and add-ons. It is a limited offer, available to TechRadar Pro readers this Halloween. Read more below to find out why you shouldn’t miss out on this amazing opportunity.

Get 50% off on all three Keeper plans Select the plan that best fits your needs and unlock Keeper's premium features. After setting up your account, you'll be able to securely store passwords and use Keeper Fill for automatic password entry. Additionally, you can enable biometric access on your mobile device for quick and easy login to your Keeper vault.

Keeper's top-notch security features

However, choosing the best password manager is no easy task. For years now, Keeper has consistently been among the top password managers, highly recommended by our reviewers here on TechRadar Pro. You can read our in-depth Keeper Password Manager review here.

Keeper offers zero-knowledge architecture, making sure only you have access to your data. It also uses advanced encryption methods (AES 256-bit and PBKDF2), ensuring the data remains secure both in transit and at rest.

Furthermore, its detailed admin controls, intuitive interface, and support for a wide range of operating systems and browsers make Keeper an ideal solution for businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to enterprises.

Keeper's pricing is competitive, to begin with, and with this discount, it’s an offer you shouldn’t ignore.

For a limited time, Keeper is offering a 50% discount on all three of its plans—Personal, Family, and Business Starter.