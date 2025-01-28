Facebook is blocking Linux topics and channels with no apparent reason

Facebook is reportedly removing posts which share links to DistroWatch

Other mentions of Linux and open-source OSs also affected

Community appeals have so far been unsuccessful

Some posts mentioning Linux-related topics, sites, or groups are being blocked on Facebook for unknown reasons, reports have claimed.

The latest DistroWatch weekly news roundup noted, “We've been hearing all week from readers who say they can no longer post about Linux on Facebook or share links to DistroWatch.”

It detailed how posts and pages mentioning DistroWatch or talking about Linux have had their posts removed, or been shut down entirely.

Is Facebook sensoring Linux discussions?

Attempts to engage in topics surrounding the open-source operating system are being branded as violating Facebook’s Community Standards, with the posts being labeled as cybersecurity threats.

A screenshot shared to DistroWatch shows Facebook’s January 20, 2025 decision to remove a user’s September 22, 2024 post, which includes a link to the popular website dedicated to keeping up to date with open-source OSs. A January 21, 2025 update confirms Facebook did not restore the user’s post.

The author shared: “I've tried to appeal the ban and was told the next day that Linux-related material is staying on the cybersecurity filter. My Facebook account was also locked for my efforts.”

The irony, highlighted by DistroWatch, is that Facebook itself relies heavily on Linux for its infrastructure and frequently hires Linux developers.

More broadly, it’s not the first time that DistroWatch has run into problems with social media. When Twitter became X, accounts that had been re-posting news from its RSS feeds were no longer able to share links.

“This sort of censorship is an unpleasant side-effect of centralized communication platforms,” the author writes.

DistroWatch has now opened a Mastodon account in protest of its dissatisfaction with centralized social media platforms.

TechRadar Pro has asked Meta to confirm its stance on the topic, but we did not receive an immediate response.