'Eternal' 5D memory crystal capable of storing 360 TB of data for billions of years now holds a full human genome

5D memory crystals store an entire human genome for posterity

Genetic code is preserved in fused quartz

Indestructible memory crystals can endure heat, force, and cosmic radiation

In 2016, progress was made in data storage development as scientists at the University of Southampton successfully developed a 5D memory crystal capable of storing up to 360 terabytes (TB) of data, with a shelf life of nearly 14 billion years.

Unlike conventional data storage formats that degrade over time, the technology, dubbed "Superman memory crystal," holds immense potential for long-term data preservation, opening new avenues in scientific, environmental, and historical archiving.

The 5D memory crystal developed by the University of Southampton's Optoelectronics Research Centre (ORC) is a unique data storage medium that uses five dimensions to encode information.

5D memory crystal

The term "5D" refers to the two optical dimensions and three spatial coordinates that are inscribed into the crystal. With ultra-fast lasers, the team writes data into nanostructured voids within the silica material, creating a highly durable and stable form of memory storage.

A human genome is the complete set of genetic instructions for a human being, encoded in DNA. It consists of approximately 3 billion base pairs organized into 23 pairs of chromosomes located in the nucleus of each cell.

Although it is currently not possible to synthetically recreate humans, plants, or animals from genetic data, there has been some progress in synthetic biology. Thus, the preservation of genomes using 5D memory crystals could one day play a critical role in reviving extinct species (such as us) in the distant future.

The creators of the 5D memory crystal had the future in mind, considering that it may be discovered long after humans are gone. The crystal is stored in the Memory of Mankind archive - a unique time capsule located within a salt cave in Hallstatt, Austria. This archive serves as a safeguard, preserving human history and knowledge for future generations.

The data inscribed into the crystal is carefully annotated with universal elements like hydrogen, oxygen, carbon, and nitrogen, as well as the four DNA bases—adenine, cytosine, guanine, and thymine—that make up the genetic code. Additionally, the molecular structure of DNA and the arrangement of genes within chromosomes are depicted, offering clear instructions on how to interpret the genetic information stored within.

However, it is important to note that the 5D memory crystals require a highly specialized skill set and advanced equipment to inscribe and read the data stored within the crystals, so those looking to re-establish the human race after an extinction event may have to refer to more traditional means.

The crystal, made from fused quartz, is one of the most chemically and thermally resilient materials known on Earth, and can endure temperatures as high as 1000°C, resist direct impact forces up to 10 tons per square centimeter, and is unaffected by long-term exposure to cosmic radiation. The longevity and storage capacity of the 5D memory crystal earned it a Guinness World Record in 2014 for being the most durable data storage material ever created.

“We know from the work of others that genetic material of simple organisms can be synthesised and used in an existing cell to create a viable living specimen in a lab,” says Professor Peter Kazansky, the leader of the scientific team at the University of Southampton.

“The 5D memory crystal opens up possibilities for other researchers to build an everlasting repository of genomic information from which complex organisms like plants and animals might be restored should science in the future allow…The visual key inscribed on the crystal gives the finder knowledge of what data is stored inside and how it could be used…We don’t know if memory crystal technology will ever follow these plaques in distance travelled but each disc can be expected with a high degree of confidence to exceed their survival time,” added Professor Kazansky.