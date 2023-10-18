Empowering remote workers through secure access

In today's rapidly evolving work landscape, remote work has emerged as a critical component of business operations and employee flexibility.

With 44 per cent of UK workers opting for remote or hybrid work arrangements, it's clear that this trend is here to stay. In fact, Absolute’s 2023 Resilience Index highlighted a 15 per cent growth of enterprise device locations year on year.

However, as remote work gains prominence, it also raises concerns that demand our attention – cyberthreats, and the significance of secure access to corporate data for remote workers.

With the growing digitization of the global economy, businesses across various sectors and scales are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

Since the shift to remote work, ransomware attacks have increased by 20 per cent, with 72 per cent of CISOs reporting an increase in cyber threats since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amidst this threat landscape, secure access plays a pivotal role in the success of remote work and should be a non-negotiable in the modern work landscape.

Reinforcing cybersecurity: safeguarding your valuable assets

As remote working continues to gain momentum, so do the lurking cyber threats. Cybercriminals are quick to adapt to new opportunities, and the remote work revolution has provided them with a vast playground for malicious activities.

A single data breach can lead to dire outcomes for businesses, including financial setbacks, harm to their reputation, and legal obligations.

In this digital battleground, secure access stands as the first line of defense against these threats.

Secure access acts as a robust fortress that safeguards your organization's most sensitive data. It creates a barrier that cybercriminals find difficult to breach, protecting your data from the threat of cyberattacks or data breaches.

Consider it as the digital moat surrounding your company's castle. It keeps potential intruders at bay, ensuring that only authorized personnel can access your valuable information.

In an era where data is an invaluable asset, secure access is not an option but a necessity. From financial records to proprietary algorithms, secure access serves as the guardian of your company's most prized possessions.

Achi Lewis Social Links Navigation Area VP for EMEA at Absolute Software.

Uninterrupted productivity

Remote work should be synonymous with uninterrupted productivity. It's about empowering your workforce to perform their best, regardless of their physical location. However, this vision can only be realized with a robust secure access solution in place.

Secure access ensures that your remote workforce can connect seamlessly to company resources from anywhere in the world. Gone are the days of frustrating network limitations or geographical constraints. When secure access is in place, your team can operate at full capacity, regardless of where they are and how they are connecting.

Work from anywhere is not only possible but highly efficient when secure access is the foundation of your remote work strategy. It empowers your workforce to be productive and agile, driving innovation and progress.

Employee wellbeing: nurturing trust and peace of mind

Beyond its technical benefits, secure access plays a pivotal role in shaping the psychological wellbeing of your remote employees. In an environment where trust and peace of mind are paramount, secure access fosters the confidence your workforce needs to excel.

When remote employees have faith in the security of their work environment, it creates a cycle of trust and contentment. This trust translates into a healthier work-life balance, reducing the stress and anxiety often associated with remote work.

Employees can focus on their tasks without the constant worry of data breaches or unauthorised access. This, in turn, translates to increased job satisfaction and improved overall performance.

The mental health and wellbeing of employees are central to the success of any organisation. Secure access provides remote workers with the assurance that their contributions are valued and protected, leading to higher morale and dedication. It strengthens the employer-employee bond, enhancing employee retention and attracting top talent.

The road ahead

As we navigate the evolving landscape of hybrid and remote work, secure access emerges as the cornerstone of a successful strategy.

While ensuring the protection of your data in an increasingly digital world, secure access also unlocks the full potential of your remote workforce, breaking down geographical barriers and promoting uninterrupted productivity.

Moreover, it is a catalyst for employee wellbeing, nurturing trust and peace of mind among remote workers.

In this era of remote work, organisations must recognise the vital role that secure access plays in shaping their future. It's not just a technology solution; it's an investment in the security, productivity, and wellbeing of your workforce.

As technology continues to advance, secure access will adapt and evolve, becoming even more crucial in safeguarding sensitive information and enabling seamless collaboration across the digital landscape.

