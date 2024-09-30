Creating the future of work through the power of people and AI

The Asia Pacific business landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, fueled by rapid artificial intelligence (AI) advancements. No longer just a trend, AI is fundamentally transforming how businesses operate and compete. Organizations already recognize that staying competitive in a digital-first world necessitates embracing AI – with AI spending in Asia Pacific projected to reach $78 billion by 2027, according to IDC.

Among the most disruptive advancements in this field is generative AI, which has the potential to redefine the workplace, streamline workflows, and create new opportunities for innovation. The integration of generative AI into the workplace is already driving significant improvements in business outcomes.

Bhavya Kapoor Social Links Navigation Asia Pacific Area President for Growth Markets at Avanade.

The human impact of generative AI

A recent study on the impact of Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 (Copilot for M365) revealed that 85% of employees felt a greater sense of accomplishment in their work following the introduction of the tool. This illustrates how AI can enhance employee engagement and satisfaction by automating mundane tasks and enabling employees to devote more time to activities that require critical thinking and creativity.

Additionally, the study found that 80% of employees remained engaged with their tasks, indicating that Copilot for M365 seamlessly integrated into daily workflows without diminishing the stimulating aspects of work. This shift allows employees to focus on tasks that are not only more challenging but also more fulfilling, contributing to a more dynamic and innovative work environment.

The study also saw the organization’s creativity and innovation score increased by 2% to 82% since the previous year, with approval for embracing new ways of working rising from 80% to 89%. These improvements highlight the potential of generative AI to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration within organizations. By providing employees with tools that enhance their creative capabilities, businesses can unlock new levels of productivity and drive long-term success.

Generative AI’s influence on employee experiences

Despite the clear benefits of generative AI, its adoption is not without challenges. One of the most significant hurdles is employee resistance to change. This resistance can stem from concerns about the transparency and accountability of AI systems.

Results from the study revealed that while 88% of employees felt Copilot for M365 aligned with corporate values, only 65% believed it adequately addressed accountability. This discrepancy highlights the need for organizations to build trust by ensuring that AI systems are transparent and governed by robust frameworks.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another challenge is the potential impact of AI on team dynamics and employee belongingness. While the introduction of AI tools can enhance individual productivity, it may also inadvertently weaken the social fabric of the workplace if not carefully managed. The study found that although team cohesion remained steady, the average score for belongingness and team collaboration decreased by 2%.

Making the workplace more human with AI

To overcome these challenges and fully harness the potential of generative AI, companies must adopt a people-centric approach that prioritizes the needs and concerns of their employees.

Here are some key strategies to consider:

1. Adopt a people-first approach to AI integration: Organizations should prioritize the human aspects of AI adoption by leading with empathy rather than imposing solutions from top down. This approach involves communicating the value of AI in a way that resonates with each employee and embedding responsible AI processes that reflect the organization’s values. Businesses can build a culture of trust and acceptance around AI by focusing on the human attributes that make us uniquely innovative and creative.

2. Involve employees early in the process: Engaging employees in the AI adoption process from the outset is crucial. By involving them in the development and implementation of AI tools, organizations can address concerns, build trust, and empower employees to take ownership of the technology. This approach ensures that AI solutions are effective and aligned with the business's specific needs.

3. Provide ongoing, tailored training: AI training should go beyond basic instruction. Companies should establish long-term learning programs tailored to different roles within the organization. These programs should include practical applications of AI in real work scenarios, gamified learning experiences, and recognition of employee contributions. Visible leadership and skilled internal champions are crucial to the success of these programs.

4. Start small and build familiarity: One effective strategy to reduce resistance is to start small and allow employees to gradually familiarize themselves with AI technology. Our own experience with Copilot for M365 demonstrates the effectiveness of this approach.

Looking ahead

Initially, 72% of employees felt cautious about their communications, concerned about the implications of AI transcription. However, after just six weeks of using the tool, 45% reported feeling less cautious, indicating that familiarity with the technology led to increased trust and openness. Starting with small, well-defined AI applications allows companies to create a controlled environment where employees can explore the technology at their own pace, building comfort and reducing resistance.

Generative AI offers a transformative opportunity for businesses to redefine how they operate, innovate, and compete. However, successful AI integration requires more than technical proficiency. By adopting a people-centric approach and involving employees in the AI adoption process, companies can create environments where AI and human skills complement each other, driving business success and enhancing employee satisfaction.

Looking ahead, the key to unlocking AI's full potential is in balancing technological progress with human values, ensuring that AI enhances rather than replaces human potential.

We've featured the best AI phone.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro