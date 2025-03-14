Complexity of IT systems could be increasing security risks for businesses

It isn’t only affecting security postures, report claims

New research has confirmed what we all expected – complex IT systems could be increasing security risks for businesses. Two-thirds (64%) of UK organizations surveyed by Palo Alto Networks now cite technology complexity and the lack of interoperability as major hurdles for strong security.

It’s more problematic in the UK, which surpasses the European average of 55%, highlighting the need for more streamlined systems.

Furthermore, half of UK respondents also added fragmented solutions are hindering their ability to deal with the threats they receive.

Complex IT systems blamed for reduced cybersecurity

High on the list of concerns among businesses were AI threats, which were cited by 66% of European businesses (62% in the UK). They came second only to data privacy and regulatory compliance (68% for both) as the biggest cyber risks of 2025.

Despite this, the UK apparently remains confident in AI use, with nine in 10 (91%) trusting the security of AI applications and three in five (61%) considering threat detection to be AI’s biggest security use case. Interestingly, four in five (82%) believe they’re using AI to its full potential, despite conflicting studies suggesting otherwise.

Apart from security issues, companies also reported cost inefficiencies due to rising training (48%) and procurement (44%) as effects of fragmented IT systems, with 39% reporting higher staff attrition rates due to complexity.

“With the proliferation of solutions, the task at hand is to simplify and integrate tools to ensure they are interoperable and working within a connected ecosystem,” said Palo Alto Networks UK&I Chief Security Officer Scott McKinnon. “This has become all the more crucial in the face of increasingly sophisticated attacks, with AI creating a powerful toolbox for cybercriminals that’s more readily available.”

It’s not all bad news, though. Almost all (92%) UK organizations say they’re prioritizing tech stack simplification in 2025.

