Chinese software makers can now sell through the Microsoft store

Microsoft now supports Chinese ISVs
- Chinese software considered “vetted partner solutions” in Microsoft policy update
- ISVs from China can now sell their software via the commercial marketplace
- Sellers will get access to millions of customers and partner deals
Microsoft has updated its policy to allow Chinese independent software vendors (ISVs) to sell through its Commercial Marketplace.
A January 8 update confirms: “Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in China can now monetize their solutions globally through the Microsoft commercial marketplace.”
In a surprise move, given Western restrictions on the People’s Republic, Microsoft the change would give Chinese ISVs opportunities to sell to “millions of enterprise customers” globally.
As part of the change, Microsoft partners will also be able to resell products from the Chinese ISVs. The tech giant describes its marketplace as a “catalog of vetted partner solutions.”
With its updated policy, the company says ISVs from China will be able to grow their revenue by reaching customers in over 140 countries. They’ll also be able to utilize Microsoft’s marketplace to simplify their billing and payouts.
Despite Microsoft’s invite to Chinese companies to participate in the global marketplace, many governments worry about laws in China which could force developers and companies to share customer data with the authorities, putting sensitive information at risk.
We’ve already seen the result of this, with the banning of apps like TikTok on government devices and the threat of total bans on the basis that data could be stored in China, raising security question marks.
The Register also raised valid concerns about the availability of support documents in localized languages, including English.
More broadly, Western governments including the US have also imposed restrictions on the import and export of technologies and hardware to and from China. Microsoft’s move, then, seems counter-intuitive.
