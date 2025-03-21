Building in the digital age: why construction’s future depends on scaling jobsite intelligence

Harnessing visual data supports safe, secure, and efficient builds

The construction industry's labor and productivity challenges need urgent attention. In fact, construction's current trajectory of stagnant productivity and slow workforce growth means that by 2040, output could fall short of demand by $40 trillion.

This isn’t sustainable. A better synergy between workers and technology is imperative – and investing in technology is critical to closing this gap and attracting the next generation of tech-savvy talent. An area gaining a lot of attention (and rightly so) is jobsite intelligence (or, doing more with data, faster, and at scale).

Prioritizing jobsite intelligence — in the form of IoT-enabled solutions, automated visual data capture, and AI-enabled analytics — will help construction teams see more immediate results from their technology investments while building a solid foundation for digital transformation. Let’s explore how jobsite intelligence can help construction teams tackle some of their biggest challenges related to productivity, safety, and labor.

Rob Garber

CEO of Sensera Systems.

Maintaining efficiency amid staffing shortages

Technology solutions that streamline repetitive tasks and boost productivity help maintain efficiency amid declining workforce numbers. IoT-enabled, AI-powered, and automated jobsite intelligence solutions are a terrific place to start because they offer intuitive, easy operation. For example, a wireless jobsite camera that feeds visual data — imagery and video — directly into a project management platform or web-based dashboard gives managers visibility into all construction sites at once. Managers save hours of travel time. Plus, the entire organization benefits from the volumes of captured data collected.

Meanwhile, visual data that is captured and tagged via AI recognition can automatically document equipment usage and deliver important insights for managers. Knowing which equipment is used most frequently helps contractors limit downtime and give workers access to critical tools when they need them.

Enhancing jobsite safety and security with automation

It’s no secret that construction sites contain many risks. They are active environments where people, materials, and machines move interchangeably to complete the job. The industry has seen success with teams using 2D and 3D coordination software to simulate real-world environments in low-risk settings. Yet, it’s challenging for managers to measure the success of these training platforms — they can’t have eyes on all areas of the jobsite to make sure workers comply. That’s where AI-powered visual data is critical to enhancing site safety.

Connected camera solutions that feed visual data into AI-powered jobsite intelligence software give managers near real-time information via a web browser or smartphone. This insight empowers them to intervene if new risks emerge. For instance, by setting up parameters, managers can evaluate whether workers perform best practices for safety, such as wearing PPE and operating machinery correctly.

Alternatively, if too many people enter the jobsite at once, they can discover why. Automated intelligence works in the background to capture and analyze information – and will soon have the capacity to flag or alert when thresholds are met, bringing a more proactive and preventative approach to safety.

Next-gen employees want to know their safety is a priority. The same goes for security. Workers should return to sites as they left them. This instills peace of mind. Theft and vandalism costs the industry about $400 million to $1 billion in losses each year.

In addition to expensive material loss and scheduling delays, security issues present a productivity nightmare. Security cameras now have the capability to talk down, deter, and automatically flag authorities when a threat emerges. These recent advancements mean jobsite intelligence solutions can drive action in addition to delivering insights.

Recruiting next generation workers who value digital tools

New generations of the workforce are predominantly digital natives. They leverage technology to improve their daily lives — and expect that same experience at work. Embracing digital transformation not only helps recruit this tech-savvy generation. It also gives younger workers the opportunity to use their knowledge and expertise to drive future efficiencies.

With IoT-enabled solutions feeding data into AI-powered jobsite intelligence platforms, managers gain critical visibility into projects. Rather than chasing phone calls or driving from site to site, workers gain more control over their time. They can review their portfolio digitally and determine which sites need more time and attention. This helps younger generations achieve an element of the workplace flexibility they crave.

Similarly, these AI-powered jobsite intelligence solutions streamline communication and record-keeping, allowing for better data tracking, documentation, and validation. This promotes collaboration as workers can seek feedback from teams and clients in real-time from anywhere in the world, improving project timeliness. Plus, new employees gain access to digital files and plans from past projects to guide future work.

Reversing the productivity gap in construction

Jobsite intelligence in the form of AI, automation, and the IoT will transform construction workflows, helping teams deliver successful projects safely and efficiently. Even more important, these technologies establish a solid foundation for the industry’s broader digital transformation, which will be critical for meeting future productivity goals.

