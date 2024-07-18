Beyond the bio: The evolution of link in bio and its role in shaping the creator economy

To understand how much social media has changed over the last decade, you need only to look at the link in bio.

A decade ago, the link in bio was a new tool solving a simple problem: how do I add more links to my Instagram bio? The link in bio emerged as a humble list of links enabling creators to connect their social media audience to everything they do online, without the hassle of having to update their profile every time they wanted to share a new link.

Creators were able to simultaneously promote multiple links – it helped the most successful ones drive their audience to a number of destinations online and grow multiple revenue streams beyond platform payouts and sponsored content. Today, it’s not uncommon to see a creator promote a brand partnership, a digital product, merch, and affiliate links in a single week– all housed in their link in bio.

From affiliate links to brand partnerships, creating passive income on social platforms like Instagram has never been easier. According to CBInsights , the creator economy is slated to hit $22B in 2024, and much of that growth can be attributed to burgeoning ecommerce driven by tools like link in bio. As we enter a new era of the creator economy, it’s time to acknowledge that the name “link in bio” no longer does justice to its capabilities. It’s more than a list of links; it’s a gateway to social commerce. As creators continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, link in bios must evolve to keep pace and enable creators to explore new avenues for engagement and conversion.



Rodolphe Ködderitzsch Social Links Navigation General Manager, Social & Creators at Squarespace

It showcases everything a creator is promoting, capturing social media traffic and directing it to various revenue-generating opportunities.

As social media platforms have evolved, so too has the "link in bio." Once a simple collection of links, it has become a powerful tool for marketing, engagement, and conversion. Today, creators use their link in bio to run affiliate marketing, sell products, build mailing lists, and send email campaigns.

Moreover, brands can increase the ROI of their link in bio with the use of a fully integrated, cross-channel campaign that uses the same link to drive traffic across its social ecosystem, allowing for more audience reach than ever before. It's no longer just about driving traffic; it's about driving conversions and building a business with diversified revenue streams.

A link in bio serves as a digital front doorstep. Creators design their link in bios to reflect their brand with familiar styles, designs, and content. Recognizing its importance, they prioritize styling and maintaining their link in bio. Customization options and expressibility are essential for aligning with creators' unique styles and branding.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A link in bio is now a critical tool for converting followers into transacting customers. It showcases everything a creator is promoting, capturing social media traffic and directing it to various revenue-generating opportunities. The modern link in bio offers shortcuts for followers to shop through affiliate links, merchandise, brand deals, schedule consultations, purchase digital content, or leave tips. It captures links, media, and monetization tools in a single, mobile-friendly site.

Beyond conversion and monetization, link in bios are crucial for engagement. As the relationship between creators and their audience becomes more dependent, finding ways to connect with followers is imperative. Modern link in bios enable deepening engagement through direct messaging, surveys, mailing lists, and more. For creators, their marketing strategy is driven by valuable insights and analytics provided by link in bios, revealing the best-converting links and the most popular content among followers.

Keeping up with creators

The best tools for creators empower them to focus on content creation, rather than grappling with platform limitations. The same is true for a link in bio. Modern link in bios are desirable to creators because they’re simple, easy-to-use tools that drive powerful results.

The creator economy is ever changing, and trends are quick to take the lead. As creators’ tastes shift and the social media landscape evolves with new design trends, it’s important that link in bios evolve with it. Customization options and expressibility tools will always be important to creators, and more ways to put their aesthetic on display in a link in bio will deepen a creator’s connection to the tool.

As the link in bio has shifted from a list of links to a key conversion and monetization tool, there are opportunities for the link in bio to continue strengthening a creator’s income. Through simplified user experiences, new monetization features, new tools for enhancing conversion, and embracing trends like interactive content or AR integrations, the link in bio will solidify its position as a crucial tool for amateur and professional creators alike.

Link in bio: Summary

So, what's next for the link in bio? As technology continues to advance, the possibilities are endless. But one thing is certain: as long as creators continue to innovate, link in bios will be there to empower them every step of the way.

The evolution of link in bio is a testament to the power of innovation in the digital age. What began as a simple workaround has become a cornerstone of online marketing and brand building. As we look to the future, it's clear that the link in bio is ready for its next evolution. It's time to remove the limitations once and for all and unleash its full potential as a tool for creators and small businesses everywhere.

Bio Sites from Squarespace

Bio Sites is a dedicated bio site building tool from Squarespace, one of the best website builders on the market. It has been developed to help creators connect, earn, and stand out from the crowd. The platform is totally free and can be accessed by signing up for a Squarespace account.

Existing Squarespace customers can create a Bio Site that is matched to their website style. The tool will automatically populate key features such as logos, socials, colors, and website links for them.

If you are considering Squarespace, you can check out our full Squarespace review here. You can also save your subscription with our exclusive Squarespace promo codes .

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro