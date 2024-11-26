AWS launches a VMware-as-a-service offering

Amazon Elastic VMware Service lets you run VMware Cloud Foundation on AWS

The preview is set to launch at AWS re:Invent 2024

VMware-aaS comes with “agility and cost-saving” benefits

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the preview launch of its new Amazon Elastic VMware Service (EVS) – a new VMware-as-a-Service offering allowing customers to run VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) within their Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

In a blog post, General Manager of Commercial Applications with EC2 Steven Jones indicated the move was the next logical step after eight years of the companies working together.

“In the hundreds of VMware-related conversations we have had over the past year, customers and partners alike consistently tell us they are looking for more options that enhance the experience of running VMware-based workloads on AWS," Jones noted.

AWS launches VMware-aaS offering

Amazon EVS is designed to address customer demand for seamless migration and modernization of VMware workloads – customers can use their existing VCF licenses to set up and deploy a VCF environment directly on AWS.

Easy migration, no changes to IP addresses or operational processes and no need to retrain staff are highlighted as some of the service’s key benefits.

Jones added Amazon EVS “unlocks the agility, cost-savings and scale benefits of AWS,” without customers having to refactor or re-platform. Customers can deploy a VCF environment in hours with guided configuration and automated setup, and organizations can also benefit from native AWS capabilities to enhance their VMware workloads.

VCF’s license portability allows AWS customers to run their VMware-based workloads alongside other applications that they run in AWS, simplifying operations and management.

The preview is set to be launched at the company’s UPCOMING AWS re:Invent conference, but no word has been given about general availability.

However, although the two companies working together is a strong sign of interoperability, VMware has been the topic of debate since its acquisition by Broadcom 12 months ago, with customers unhappy about sharp price hikes and the expensive bundling of some products.