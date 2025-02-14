At 767 inches, this is the world's largest mobile LED monitor at almost half the size of a giant IMAX screen
JUMBO162 stands 13 metres tall
- Photonics unveils world’s largest mobile LED screen
- JUMBO162 can withstand wind speeds up to 61 km/h
- This 162-square-metre mobile LED screen can be transported by truck
Photonics has introduced the JUMBO162, the world’s largest mobile LED screen.
With a massive 17 x 9.5-metre 4K display, it surpasses the company's previous record set in 2014 with the JUMBO100.
The JUMBO162 utilizes 374 INFiLED AR3.9 panels which support a pixel pitch of 3.9mm and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It also incorporates INFiLED’s Infinite Colours technology, offering an extended color spectrum for enhanced visual impact.
Built for high-impact events
Standing 13 metres tall, the JUMBO162 is designed for large-scale high-impact events and can withstand wind speeds of up to 61 km/h.
Despite its massive size, it remains mobile and can be transported using a specialized truck. Crucially, it can be reconfigured into a smaller format, the JUMBO100HD, a 97.5-square-metre screen.
“INFiLED never shies away from a challenge, even when the product we need doesn’t yet exist," said Photonics owner Pieter Lambert. "Their dedication to collaboration and willingness to create custom solutions turns unique challenges into tailored innovations.”
Via Avinteractive.
