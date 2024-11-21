An end to rebooting? Microsoft's latest change means you won't need to restart your work laptop for every Windows update any more

Hotpatching is coming to more Windows users

Windows 11 Enterprise and 365 security updates will no longer need a reboot to install

Better security and system performance are other benefits, Microsoft says

Being caught by an unexpected Windows update that reboots your PC without warning could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new launch from Microsoft.

In what will be welcome news to anyone who has every had work interrupted by an unexpected Windows update, the company is finally introducing rebootless updates - but only for some users.

The new "hotpatch updates" will mean that Windows 11 Enterprise and 365 security updates will be able to be downloaded and installed via the existing Windows Updates program, meaning there's no need to stop what you're doing for a reboot.

"Hotpatch updates are scoped and provide a complete set of OS security patches. No additional features are included," Microsoft's David Callaghan noted in a blog post, confirming the new changes coming to Windows 11 Enterprise version 24H2.

"They are unique in that they take effect immediately upon installation without requiring you to restart your device, helping to ensure focused, rapid protection."

Hotptaching reduces the amount of system downtime for each restart for any security patch, as they update the in-memory code, meaning a reboot is not required, lowering the workload impact but also meaning updates install faster and consume less disk and CPU resources due to less binaries being required.

The company also noted some of the other benefits of hotpatching, including better protection due to hotpatch update packages being scoped to Windows security updates that install faster without requiring you to restart your machine, as well as reducing the time exposed to security risks and change windows, and easier patch orchestration with Azure Update Manager.

Microsoft has been experimenting with hotpatch updates for some time, with the tool available for Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition since February 2022, as well as the newer Windows Server 2025.

There's no news about whether other editions of Windows will be included, so Windows 11 Home and Pro users may have to wait a little longer, but for now, business and enterprise users will be able to enjoy a reboot-less update process.

"With hotpatch updates, you can quickly take measures to help protect your organization from the evolving landscape of cyberattacks, while minimizing user disruptions," Callaghan added.

"Hotpatching represents a significant advancement in our journey to help make you and everyone who uses Windows more secure and productive."