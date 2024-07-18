Amazon is reportedly now tracking individual hours employees spend at the office in latest worker crackdown

Amazon is reportedly intensifying pressure on workers to attend the office on mandated days after employees reportedly found new ways to circumnavigate the requirements

A report by Business Insiderclaims some Amazon workers have been signing in to their offices simply to make use of the on-site coffee machines to show themselves as present on the register.

However, Amazon has now adapted to workers’ evasion tactics, and the company is believed to be tracking hours spent in the office rather than whether an employee has tapped in and tapped out.

Amazon tracking worker office hours

So-called ‘coffee badgers’ have so far been relatively successful in avoiding spending entire working days in the office, it seems. Amazon’s office-working mandate varies by role and department, but the guidance is believed to be three days per week.

Company CEO Andy Jassy previously introduced the return-to-office mandate as something that would not work for those who disagree with the policy, suggesting they should find employment elsewhere. It was later revealed those who fail to satisfy requirements might not be eligible for promotions and other incentives – the lack of career progression opportunities forced others to leave.

Leaked internal messages seen by Business Insider now reveal that teams have been allocated set working hours in offices – some have been asked to be present for two hours, others six.

Despite strict enforcement, Amazon’s workers have not been afraid to speak up, with many taking to internal communications platforms and online sites to express dissatisfaction.

An Amazon spokesperson shared the following statement with TechRadar Pro in an email:

“Over a year ago we asked employees to start coming into the office three or more days per week because we believe it would yield the best long-term results for our customers, business, and culture. And it has. The vast majority of employees are in the office more frequently, there’s more energy, connection, and collaboration, and we’re hearing that from employees and the businesses that surround our offices.

"Now that it’s been more than a year, we’re starting to speak directly with employees who haven’t regularly been spending meaningful amounts of time in the office to ensure they understand the importance of spending quality time with their colleagues."