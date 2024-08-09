ADT reveals cyberattack saw customer emails and home addresses leaked — here's what we know so far

ADT has revealed it suffered a data breach that saw customer information stolen and then apparently leaked online.

The home security system giant confirmed the news in a Form 8-K regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stating outside actors were able to get into its systems and steal customer data.

It added that "limited" information was taken from accessing past orders of a small percentage of customers, including email addresses, phone numbers, and postal addresses.

ADT data breach

"ADT Inc. recently experienced a cybersecurity incident during which unauthorized actors illegally accessed certain databases containing ADT customer order information," the filing noted.

"After becoming aware of the incident, the Company promptly took steps to shut down the unauthorized access and launched an investigation, partnering with leading third-party cybersecurity industry experts."

ADT says there was no evidence any further customer information such as credit card details or banking information was affected, and that the company's home security systems are also safe.

The leaked data was later leaked on the notorious Breached forums by a poster named "netnsher", who claimed to have access to a database containing over 30,812 records, including 30,400 unique emails.

TechRadar Pro has contacted ADT, which claimed in June 2024 to have six million customers, for comment, but has yet to receive any statement.

However a company spokesperson told our sister site Tom's Guide, "ADT has determined that an unauthorized individual(s) gained access to certain ADT customer information. The company took immediate action; implemented our cybersecurity protocols, increased our alert levels, and began a forensic review of our systems."

"We can confirm that none of our customers’ home security systems were compromised and no personally sensitive information, credit card data, or banking information was accessed."