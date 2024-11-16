This VPN alternative could finally fix a major remote working issue by offering faster and better secured connections

Cloudbrink hotspot service aims to offer alternative to VPN tools

The service claims to improve application performance by 30 times

Can also reportedly reduce the tethering suffered in warehouse environments

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) have long been the standard for secure internet access in the remote and hybrid work landscape.

However, while VPNs provide essential encryption, they often also have downsides, as workers relying on tethered connections in challenging environments such as warehouses, or remote manufacturing facilities, can face a frustrating trade-off between security and speed due to relying on mobile hotspots.

Now, Cloudbrink is looking to improve hotspot performance as an alternative to VPNs, offering a solution that not only ensures security but also enhances connectivity without the typical bandwidth sacrifices.

Beyond traditional VPNs

Hotspots can often suffer from performance degradation due to the nature of their connection (combining two wireless links - one from the device to the mobile phone and another from the phone to the carrier network). This dual-link setup increases the chances of performance issues, particularly when signal strength is poor, or packet loss occurs.

While the rollout of 5G networks promises to alleviate some of the performance issues associated with mobile hotspots, widespread adoption remains a distant goal. Currently, only 32% of cellular connections in the United States are 5G, and penetration is significantly lower in many other regions. Additionally, 5G coverage tends to be concentrated in metropolitan areas, leaving many remote and hybrid workers unable to capitalize on the technology.

Cloudbrink’s service is designed as a high-performance alternative to VPNs, with independent tests conducted by Broadband Testing showing that the new service boosts application performance over WiFi, 4G/5G, and broadband connections by more than 30 times.

The company says it uses techniques such as accelerated pre-emptive packet recovery and dynamic virtual access points known as FAST Edges, which minimize latency and maximize throughput even over unreliable and congested networks.

Intelligent packet optimization allows the service to adjust performance, based on signal strength and other variables, ensuring the best possible connection at any given time, as Cloudbrink pairs these technologies with AI-enabled network.

“Cloudbrink was already faster than a VPN or other ZTNA over any remote connection by an order of magnitude," claims Manohar Reddy, head of products at Cloudbrink. "Now we’ve tuned the service to optimize mobile hotspots, we’re seeing better than twice the performance we were previously getting on tethered devices."