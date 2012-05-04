The Honestech nScreen Deluxe connects to your TV via the HDMI cable and to your PC through a wireless network connection.

While this Wi-Fi connection offers a level of flexibility and range, it does come with a downside. You need to connect to the nScreen Deluxe's wireless network rather than your standard home wireless network.

While this could mean that you can't stream to the Honestech nScreen Deluxe and browse the internet at the same time, there is a way around this, since the device comes with an Ethernet port that you can connect straight to your modem or router.

However, if trailing a network cable from your router to the little box by your TV isn't going to be an easy or cheap option, then you're going to have to switch between the two wireless networks.

We can't help but feel that Honestech has missed a trick by including a network port, yet not including streaming services such as iPlayer or Love Film - something that other set-top boxes include.

You can mirror what's on your PC or phone, and the Honestech nScreen Deluxe replicates it on the TV. This method is pretty laggy, with a noticeable pause between your actions on your PC and what shows on the TV.

Image quality isn't that great either, with obvious signs of compression, such as artefacts, occasionally appearing.

The software that comes with the Honestech nScreen Delux is also rather unstable, and crashed occasionally when we tested it.

The streaming option is much better, since it just takes the media from your PC and streams it straight to your TV. Without the extra power needed for streaming the whole desktop, the results are a lot smoother.

Verdict

While it's an interesting idea, the Honestech nScreen Deluxe doesn't quite achieve its lofty aims, and it's competing with rival products that do a lot more, and do it better.