Genius G-Note 7100 review

The best doodles you ever draw are the ones while you're on the phone or in the middle of a meeting.
Inevitably you had to quickly screw up that bit of paper, but with the Genius G-Note series you can instantly store all your doodles, and boring stuff like minutes of meetings, digitally through this A4 notepad.
Steep price
The problem, though, is that at £80 it's massively more expensive than translating your notes from pad to PC. Despite the multiple functionality, it's difficult trying to get past the price.
It can double as a tablet when attached to your PC and comes bundled with handwriting recognition software that can translate your notes fairly accurately.
Should you spend a lot of time in meetings, taking copious notes, then this could be a worthy buy.
The G-Note does what it does in an impressively capable fashion, but the high price is what's stopping us from being able to truly recommend it.