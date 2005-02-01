Pioneer DCS-424 review

A versatile system that will no doubt appeal to those without the space for rear speakers

The DCS-424 boasts Pioneer's 3-Spot surround technology, offering both 5.1 and 'pseudo' surround, depending on how you place the speakers.

It is also fitted with the usual home cinema goodies, including Dolby Digital, DTS and Dolby Pro-Logic II processing. Connectivity is a bit basic, with only an RGB Scart - no component outputs for top-notch picture signals.

Despite this, pictures are respectable, with a slight lack of vibrancy the only real problem. It produces a big sound, too, regardless of the speaker setup.