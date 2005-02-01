Trending

PowerStixx Ultra 2.1 review

Like cylindrical and super-shiny speakers? Step this way

Our Verdict

It looks good on paper, but just don't have enough quality to impress us

For

  • Looks quite cool

    Thumping sound

Against

  • Poor finish lets it down

How the mighty have fallen, eh? In the old days, when Herr Porsche put pencil to paper, the result was a new 911. Now it's more likely to be a piggy bank, cutlery set or 2.1 system - like this Teutonic effort.

Sure, the candlestick-shaped speakers look cool, the solid aluminium remote impresses and the howitzer-sized bass tube has enough oomph to incur a visit from environmental health, but there's something missing - quality.

The rubber feet kept falling off the remote and the finish is just too ropey. If you're really looking for this kind of system at this kind of price, try the Harmon Kardon SoundSticks II instead.