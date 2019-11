Buying for the discerning male tech-savvy type can sometimes be a challenging problem. Whether the man in your life is your father, brother, boyfriend, husband or son, they are usually not all that forthcoming about what they want waiting for them under the Christmas tree.

Well TechRadar is here to help you wow the man in your life with our guide to the top 10 tech gifts guaranteed to make even the choosiest gadget-phile happy: